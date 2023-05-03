Completion of Soc 2 Type I Audit Validates qBotica As a Trusted and Secure Intelligent Automation as A Service Provider

PHOENIX, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica, a leading provider of intelligent automation software solutions, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. The certification was awarded after an independent audit by an external auditing firm Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide, validating that qBotica's security controls meet the SOC 2 criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

qBotica successfully achieves SOC 2 Type 1 certification which now validates qBotica as a trusted and secure Intelligent Automation as A Service provider serving the Healthcare, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Logistics industries.

SOC 2 is a widely recognized auditing standard for service providers that handle sensitive customer data. The certification assures customers that qBotica has implemented and follows strict security protocols and processes to safeguard their data. The SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a crucial step in qBotica's commitment to providing secure and reliable software solutions to its clients.

"qBotica is committed to delivering high-quality intelligent automation services and solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO of qBotica. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a significant milestone for our company, and we are proud of the hard work and dedication of our team to reach this important goal. This certification demonstrates our commitment to security and privacy, and we will continue to invest in measures to ensure the protection of our clients' data."

As a SOC 2 Type 1 certified company, qBotica is equipped to help its clients meet their compliance obligations and reduce risk by providing secure intelligent automation software solutions. The company is now focusing on pursuing SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which demonstrates that its security controls are effective and operational over a period of time. qBotica works closely with the team at ENGAIZ, who's OPEN3PRX™ platform currently supports the SOC 2 journey for the company.

