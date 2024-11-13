QC Kinetix Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Mark Montini Takes the Helm of Leading Regenerative Medicine Franchise

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Kinetix, the largest national franchise in the field of regenerative medicine, is proud to announce Mark Montini as Chief Executive Officer.

Montini, a seasoned executive with a proven track record in driving growth and cultivating excellence across franchise brands, will lead QC Kinetix into its next phase of expansion and innovation.

Mark Montini - CEO of QC Kinetix

Montini brings extensive experience in franchise leadership, brand building, and operations to QC Kinetix. He previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Tropical Smoothie Café, Premium Service Brands, and Floor Coverings International as well as CEO of Promio and Naranga.

"Mark's extensive experience transforming and growing franchise brands is exactly what we need at this time in our history," said Justin Crowell, QC Kinetix co-founder and board member. "His leadership style aligns perfectly with our values, and he is deeply committed to driving success for our franchise owners. Mark's visionary growth strategies will propel us to the next level, creating an even better experience for our patients and even greater financial returns for our franchise owners. We're excited to see his impact not only on QC Kinetix but the regenerative medicine industry as a whole."

Montini is known for his innovative, solutions-oriented approach to leadership, and ability to rapidly implement transformative growth strategies. His background spans multiple different industries where he's successfully aligned key stakeholders to deliver next level results; making him uniquely qualified to guide QC Kinetix's transformation to further expand its leadership position in the regenerative medicine market.

"QC Kinetix is an exceptional brand that literally changes lives every day. I'm excited to work with our franchise owners to provide surgery-free, drug-free relief to people living in pain so they can live their best lives" said Montini. "The regenerative revolution is just beginning, and I couldn't be more excited to join the team that's leading the way."

About QC Kinetix

QC Kinetix is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based franchise company leading the way in helping people maintain an active lifestyle using comprehensive regenerative medicine treatments to address musculoskeletal and joint pain. QC Kinetix uses the body's own healing properties through state-of-the-art natural biologic treatments as alternatives to invasive surgery and addictive pain medications. The healthcare franchise currently operates in more than 50 cities with rapid growth underway throughout the U.S. QC Kinetix clinics are dedicated to maximizing the body's ability to help heal and repair itself from the inside out for vastly improved function and overall quality of life. For more information, visit www.qckinetix.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lu Dumas

[email protected]

919.459.8168

SOURCE QC Kinetix