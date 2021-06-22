QC Ware Forge Breaks New Ground with Industry-first Quantum Linear Algebra APIs

For data scientists, Forge now provides fundamental linear algebra functions for the estimation of distances and the calculation of matrix multiplication products on near-term quantum computers. Linear algebra calculations are at the heart of complex quantum optimization and quantum machine learning algorithms and critical for the realization of quantum computing advantage.

For quantum engineers, Forge now enables users to generate their own data loader circuits that load real, multi-dimensional, data on simulators and near-term hardware. Quantum engineers can then build their own quantum algorithms on top of the generated data loader circuit. The efficient loading of classical data into current quantum hardware increases quantum machine learning (QML) accuracy and significantly reduces the industry timeline for practical QML applications.

QC Ware Forge is integrated with Amazon Braket to provide hardware access to D-Wave Systems, Rigetti Computing, and IonQ hardware. Forge is also now integrated with IBM Quantum hardware. Users who wish to execute on IBM hardware need to bring their own IBM credentials and import them into Forge.

"Quantum computing presents the same opportunities and challenges as AI and machine learning did six or seven years ago. Companies that took lessons from that market upheaval are now investing in quantum skills and technology," said Yianni Gamvros, Head of Business Development, QC Ware. "QC Ware built Forge to help large enterprises and public sector organizations prepare for this upcoming disruption. The findings of our research collaborations with some of the world's leading enterprises and government organizations have been distilled into the platform's pioneering turnkey quantum algorithms and APIs, to ensure Forge offers all users a competitively advantageous path to quantum readiness."

Large aerospace, automotive, energy, financial services, and pharmaceutical companies count among the growing number of Forge customers. QC Ware currently bundles the entire Forge stack in a single offering and licensing model, providing users with the ability to execute unique, performant, turnkey quantum algorithms, and with access to quantum computing hardware and simulators. To sign up for a free trial of Forge, go here.

See Forge in Action: Join Our Webinar on June 24

QC Ware is hosting an online webinar, QC Ware Forge Webinar: Industry-first Quantum Linear Algebra API, on June 24 at 9:00 AM Pacific. The webinar will feature live demos and a Q&A with the QC Ware Forge and Amazon Braket teams. Register here.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum software and services company focused on ensuring enterprises are prepared for the emerging quantum computing disruption. QC Ware specializes in the development of applications for near-term quantum computing hardware with a team composed of some of the industry's foremost experts in quantum computing. Its growing network of customers include Aisin Group, Airbus, BMW Group, Equinor, Goldman Sachs, and Total. QC Ware Forge, the company's flagship quantum computing cloud service, is built for data scientists with no quantum computing background. It provides unique, performant, turnkey quantum computing algorithms. QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and supports its European customers through its subsidiary in Paris. QC Ware also organizes Q2B, the largest annual gathering of the international quantum computing community.

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE QC Ware Corp.

Related Links

https://qcware.com

