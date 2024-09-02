QCY Unveiled Crossky C30: Open-Ear Headphones with Innovative Clip-On Design

DONGGUAN, China, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QCY, a leading brand in innovative audio solutions, introduces the Crossky C30 Clip-On Open Earbuds. This breakthrough audio wearable features an innovative C-shaped design that offers unparalleled comfort for all-day wear. The open-ear design allows users to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying uninterrupted music.

QCY Crossky C30

Groundbreaking Design and Ergonomic Comfort

The QCY Crossky C30 boasts a stunning design, doubling as a chic accessory. Crafted from flexible nickel-titanium memory alloy and coated in soft silicone, the C-shaped arm wraps securely around the ear, ensuring a stable fit on most ears. The components are staggered at a 12° non-symmetry angle for easy one-handed wear.

With an open-ear design, users can stay aware of their surroundings, making it perfect for multitasking and extended wear while preventing hearing loss. The earbuds combine comfort and style seamlessly, designed for all-day use.

Uncompromising Audio Experience

The sound quality matches its stunning appearance. The Crossky C30 is equipped with 10.8mm dual-magnet drivers that deliver vibrant and clear audio, providing a rich cascade of sound, texture, and detail. The advanced directional audio technology and auto sound beam adjustment ensure minimized sound leakage, transmitting sounds precisely into the ear canal for a private listening experience. The dynamic EQ algorithm improves bass performance and reduces high-frequency distortion, delivering balanced sound quality even at high volumes.

Noise Reduction Call

The Crossky C30 features a noise-reduction microphone that effectively filters out ambient and wind noise, enhancing call quality. With these headphones, you can hear your own voice as clearly as if you weren't using headphones at all, making conversations feel natural and reducing fatigue compared to regular earbuds, even those with transparency mode.

Other Features

Dual-Device Connectivity : Seamlessly switch between two connected devices with simple touch controls. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, supporting SBC codec.

: Seamlessly switch between two connected devices with simple touch controls. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, supporting SBC codec. Extended Battery Life : Enjoy up to 5.5 hours of playtime per charge, with a total of 25 hours using the charging case.

: Enjoy up to 5.5 hours of playtime per charge, with a total of 25 hours using the charging case. IPX4 Waterproof Rating: Resistant to splashes and sweat, making them suitable for various activities.

Availability and Prices

The QCY Crossky C30 was officially launched in early September priced at $37.99 on the QCY website, Amazon, and AliExpress, available in Purple, Black, and White.

About QCY

QCY was born on a mission to make quality audio solutions accessible to everyone. Founded by tech-savvy audio enthusiasts and engineers, we've grown into one of the largest manufacturers of Bluetooth headphones. We're driven by innovation—constantly investing in product development, adopting eco-friendly materials, and refining our production and supply chains to deliver budget-friendly yet advanced products to people worldwide. Learn more at qcy.com.

