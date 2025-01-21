QDcme Launches Innovative Continuing Medical Education for Nurse Practitioners, Physician Associates, and Community Oncologists

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced practice providers (APPs) and community-based oncologists will soon have access to dedicated continuing medical education services with the launch of QDcme, an innovative new company seeking to address provider shortages in key specialties. QDcme recognizes the urgent need to equip these healthcare providers with the latest knowledge and skills to improve patient outcomes as the healthcare system faces unprecedented demand from the nation's 68 million aging Baby Boomers.

"Our mission is to target educational efforts to community oncologists, as well as to APPs, which include nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician associates (PAs). In doing so, we recognize the unique contributions that each makes in the healthcare ecosystem," said Bradley Mock, founder of QDcme, who brings more than 25 years of medical education experience to the venture. "By providing comprehensive education tailored to these healthcare professionals, we aim to enhance collaboration and improve care for patients."

Mr. Mock is joined by medical advisor and community oncologist Dr Mary Kay Barton, scientific director Craig Borders, and educational strategists Debbie Augustus and Sapana Panday, each of whom brings over 20 years of experience in medical education to the new company.

QDcme's oncology platform is designed to meet the critical educational needs of community oncologists and oncology NPs and PAs, ensuring they stay up to date on the latest advancements in cancer management. Simultaneously, QDcme's general medicine platform emphasizes the essential role of NPs and PAs in addressing the shortage of doctors in primary care and across various specialties, including cardiometabolic health, dermatology, mental health, immunology, and gastroenterology.

QDcme will offer unique educational formats designed to accommodate the busy schedules of healthcare providers, including:

Cutting-edge regional meetings that amplify medical knowledge through strategic collaboration between national experts and community providers

AI-enhanced microlearning designed for just-in-time learning

AI-driven digital education that reshapes traditional learning through intuitive, responsive, technological innovation

Practice Point Cases in a mobile-ready, critical clinical information case format with expert insights

Modular e-Case digital series with buildable learning pathways

Conference highlights designed in a unique user-experience format, delivered in near-real time across multiple channels

About QDcme

QDcme is a continuing medical education company dedicated to the ongoing training of community oncologists, NPs, and PAs. QDcme has established relationships with large practice groups, academic medical centers, community cancer centers, medical associations, and other healthcare organizations that can be leveraged in the execution of successful live and virtual educational projects.

QDcme invites you to visit its website, QDcme.com, to learn more about its educational focus.

