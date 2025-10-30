QDCME MARKS ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH LAUNCH OF CURATED AI AND MICROLEARNING PLATFORMS ADDRESSING ONCOLOGY AND PRIMARY CARE EDUCATIONAL NEEDS

Amid growing clinician shortages and rising cancer incidence, QDcme introduces adaptive AI-based learning for community oncologists and curated microlearning for nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician associates (PAs) in primary care.

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QDcme, a medical education company focused on continuing professional development for community oncologists and primary care NPs and PAs, today announced its one-year milestone and the launch of its expanded suite of artificial-intelligence (AI)-enhanced educational programs. The company now employs 10–15 dedicated professionals developing tailored learning experiences that meet the urgent and evolving needs of the U.S. healthcare workforce.

The company's new offerings include:

Adaptive AI Learning for Community Oncologists — personalized education modules that leverage machine learning to adapt to each learner's clinical experience and performance, supporting evidence-based decision-making in real-world oncology practice.

Unlike open-source AI systems that scrape content indiscriminately from the internet, QDcme's programs are built on carefully curated, peer-reviewed resources from trusted medical literature, leading academic centers, and accredited CME content partners. "We believe the integrity of medical education depends on trustworthy, clinically validated information," said Bradley Mock, Founder and Principal of QDcme. "Our AI-enhanced programs are trained on select, authoritative sources—never from the wild of the internet—to ensure accuracy, relevance, and patient-centered value."

The launch comes at a critical time for U.S. healthcare. A recent report in JCO Oncology Practice projects a shortage of more than 2,000 oncologists by the end of 2025, a gap that is expected to grow with rising cancer incidence and retirements. At the same time, over 70,000 NPs and PAs are filling expanding roles in both primary care and specialty medicine, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. These shifts underscore the growing demand for flexible, high-quality education to keep clinicians current amid increasing workloads and rapid therapeutic advancements.

As part of its next phase of growth, QDcme is expanding its digital and social media strategy to reach clinicians where they learn and connect most. The company plans to leverage professional social platforms such as LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube to share expert insights, educational clips, and case-based discussions. This effort aligns with QDcme's commitment to improving access and engagement for clinicians in both community and academic settings.

"Our dual focus on oncology and primary care reflects how medicine is practiced today," said Chelsey Goins, PhD, Vice President, Managing Scientific Director at QDcme. "By combining adaptive AI learning for oncologists with microlearning for NPs and PAs and extending our reach through new digital channels, we're supporting the entire care continuum, from early diagnosis to advanced treatment."

Over its first year, QDcme has developed live and virtual CME programs, hosted national expert panels, and partnered with healthcare organizations to expand access to accredited education. The company continues to design new modules integrating AI learning analytics, micro-assessments, and live meeting interactivity for 2026 and beyond.

Founded in 2024, QDcme is a continuing medical education company dedicated to empowering clinicians through adaptive, evidence-based learning. Its programs serve community oncologists and primary care clinicians, with a focus on the advanced practice provider. By combining AI-driven learning personalization, curated content, and live educational experiences—with a growing digital presence—QDcme helps clinicians stay ahead of the latest advancements in patient care.

