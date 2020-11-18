QDOBA Adds Michael A. Jackson to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, the Mexican restaurant chain voted best fast-casual restaurant in 2019 and 2020 by USA Today 10Best, today announced that seasoned finance and investment management executive Michael A. Jackson has been added to its Board of Directors.

"We're pleased to welcome Michael to our Board of Directors and are confident that his extensive knowledge and experience in the financial sector will elevate QDOBA to new heights as we head into a new fiscal year," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA.

Jackson has over 30 years of experience in the finance industry, specifically in investment management and equity sales. Prior to joining QDOBA's Board of Directors, Jackson served as Co-Head of Global Equity Division and Head of Equity Capital Markets at Loop Capital Markets LLC, where he led a 40-person team consisting of salespeople, traders and research analysts. He's also held leadership positions at Topeka Capital Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs.

"It's an honor to join the board of QDOBA, a brand I've admired for many years as a clear leader in the fast-casual restaurant space," notes Jackson. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and my fellow board members, leveraging my perspective and expertise to help support and grow the brand."

Jackson began his career at Procter & Gamble as a customer operations manager and held numerous roles during his three-year tenure at Nabisco Foods Inc. before landing leadership positions at investment banking, securities and management companies. He attended Harvard Business School for his Master's in Business Administration and received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Pennsylvania.

