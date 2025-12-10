QDOBA Expands Eastern U.S. Footprint with Leading Franchisees

Multi-unit operators plan nearly 90 new restaurants across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York as QDOBA builds momentum in Mexican fast-casual.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA Mexican Eats, America's rapidly growing #2 restaurant brand in the Mexican fast-casual category, has signed new development agreements with several leading multi-brand operators, totaling nearly 90 new restaurants and fueling growth across the Eastern U.S. With these signings, QDOBA now has more than 650 development commitments in its pipeline.

"Proven, multi-brand operators know what works in their portfolios, and they're choosing QDOBA because it allows them to diversify into the rapidly growing Mexican fast-casual category," said Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer, QDOBA. "They see strong unit economics, a concept that travels well across trade areas, and food guests come back for. From bold flavors to built-in value like free guacamole and queso, QDOBA gives them confidence to grow."

DETAILS OF QDOBA'S LATEST DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENTS

QDOBA signed a 35-restaurant development agreement with The Rose Group, plus two acquired corporate locations in State College and Williamsport, PA, spanning key markets in Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The Rose Group operates 55 Applebee's Grill + Bar restaurants and Shannon Rose Irish Pubs across the Mid-Atlantic.





QDOBA signed a 27-restaurant development agreement with Doherty Enterprises across Northern and Central New Jersey and New York's Hudson Valley and Capital Region. Doherty Enterprises operates more than 140 restaurants across several brands, including Applebee's and Panera Bread, with a long track record of scaling concepts across the Northeast and Southeast.





QDOBA expanded its development agreement with Cafua Management Company with an incremental 25-restaurant commitment across Central and Upstate New York, including the Finger Lakes and Mohawk Valley. Cafua Management Company is the largest private Dunkin' franchisee in the world, with more than 200 locations.





QDOBA has expanded its relationship with The Tattva Group led by Neil Patel, a 75+ unit multi-brand operator across brands including Dunkin', Little Caesars, Buffalo Wild Wings GO and Jimmy John's, which acquired QDOBA restaurants in South-Central Pennsylvania and signed on for additional development in the region.

These agreements are part of QDOBA's broader franchise development strategy to grow with experienced multi-unit operators who are adding Mexican fast-casual to portfolios built around brands like Applebee's, Panera Bread and Dunkin'. Multi-brand franchisees now operate roughly 80% of QDOBA's restaurants, and the brand is targeting more than 100 openings per year by 2027 on the path to roughly doubling its U.S. footprint by 2032.

HOW THIS FITS QDOBA'S GROWTH ROADMAP

Q: Why are multi-brand operators choosing QDOBA? QDOBA gives experienced operators a way to diversify into Mexican fast-casual with strong unit economics, a craveable menu and built‑in value for guests, including free guacamole and queso with any entrée. The brand also fits seamlessly into sophisticated portfolios through a modern digital operating platform, loyalty program and national marketing support.

Q: Where is QDOBA expanding in the U.S.? QDOBA sees significant opportunity across the U.S. and prioritizes high‑demand markets with strong multi‑unit operator interest, with near‑term emphasis on the Eastern U.S. as well as California, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas.

Q: What does QDOBA offer prospective franchise partners? QDOBA supports franchisees with comprehensive training and certification, hands‑on field support, modern digital tools, loyalty and CRM programs, national marketing and data‑driven insights. Together, these resources are designed to help operators drive traffic, optimize mix and margins, and build sustainable, long‑term profitability.

For more information and to find the location nearest to you, please visit QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with 830 locations in 45 states across the U.S., as well as in Canada, Puerto Rico, Japan and South Korea. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA prepares fresh ingredients by hand in-house throughout the day and flame-grills its chicken and steak to create a variety of bold, flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.

For seven consecutive years, QDOBA has ranked among the top fast-casual restaurants in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards – including six years at #1. QDOBA was also recently named one of Yelp's Most Loved Airport Brands, a distinction based on extensive analysis of ratings and reviews from travelers.

Discover more at QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

