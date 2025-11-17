QDOBA Launches QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge: Free Burritos for Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot Participants Nationwide

QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge runners can receive a free burrito and a chance to win free QDOBA for a year

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thanksgiving Day, November 27, Mexican fast-casual restaurant brand QDOBA is launching its QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge, inviting turkey trot runners nationwide to dress up as a QDOBA burrito for a chance to win free burritos for a year and receive a free burrito reward in their QDOBA Rewards account. All runners are encouraged to get creative and don their favorite QDOBA-inspired burrito costume – homemade or store bought.

How to participate in the QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge:

Dress as a QDOBA burrito in your Thanksgiving Turkey Trot for a chance to win free burritos for a year and receive a free burrito reward in your QDOBA Rewards account.

Dress up in a QDOBA burrito costume for any Thanksgiving turkey trot on November 27, 2025.

Take a photo at your local Thanksgiving turkey trot race.

Post on Instagram with hashtag #QDOBA_Giveaway and tag @QDOBA.

Do runners have to be a QDOBA Rewards member to win?

Yes, all participants must be a QDOBA Rewards Member and follow QDOBA on Instagram to qualify.

Fans can join QDOBA Rewards anytime online at QDOBA.com or through the QDOBA mobile app. Plus, they'll receive free queso and chips just for joining.

Does the race have to be called a "turkey trot" to qualify?

No, whether the race is called a turkey trot, gobble wobble, half marathon or something else, fans must participate in any community race on Thanksgiving Day.

What do participating runners receive?

Every runner who dresses up as a QDOBA burrito will receive a free burrito entrée reward delivered to their QDOBA Rewards account.

One grand prize winner will receive free burrito entrées for a year*.

"Turkey trots bring communities together in a special way. At QDOBA, we're passionate about doing the same over our bold, delicious flavors," said Jon Burke, Chief Marketing Officer at QDOBA. "This year, we're excited to join the two together and celebrate a beloved Thanksgiving tradition with our QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge that fans across the country can partake with family and friends – near or far. And when tired of turkey leftovers, they can enjoy a delicious burrito individually customized for their taste, complete with free guac and queso!"

Giveaway at Denver's 52nd Mile High United Way Turkey Trot

QDOBA will bring the festivities to life at the 52nd Mile High United Way Turkey Trot in Denver by distributing QDOBA-branded foil blankets – resembling the iconic QDOBA burrito wrap – in Finish Village to help warm up runners after the race. Runners not in costume can still participate in the QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge by wrapping themselves in a QDOBA foil blanket, taking a picture and sharing on Instagram.

For more details and to find the location nearest to you, please visit QDOBA.com or download the QDOBA mobile app. Follow @QDOBA on Instagram for updates on the QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with 825 locations in 45 states across the U.S., as well as in Canada, Puerto Rico, Japan and South Korea. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA prepares fresh ingredients by hand in-house throughout the day and flame-grills its chicken and steak to create a variety of bold, flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.

For seven consecutive years, QDOBA has ranked among the top fast-casual restaurants in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards – including six years at #1. QDOBA was also recently named one of Yelp's Most Loved Airport Brands, a distinction based on extensive analysis of ratings and reviews from travelers.

Discover more at QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins on 11/27/25 at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends on 11/28/25 at 11:59 pm ET. Open only to QDOBA Rewards members who are legal residents of the 50 United States & D.C. and at least 18 years of age. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Qdoba Restaurant Corporation. "One year of free QDOBA burritos" will be awarded in the form of a $700 Qdoba Gift Card. See Official Rules at https://bit.ly/4qUgXfT for complete details.

*Based on an average of one burrito every week for 52 weeks. Roughly 52 visits with an order value of $13. Equivalent to $700 total, given as a QDOBA gift card.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Allyson Petras, [email protected]

MSL

SOURCE QDOBA Restaurant Corporation