QDOBA Mexican Eats Appoints Leviathan Winn as Chief Financial Officer

"Leviathan's impressive track record of proven success in private equity, financial restructuring and corporate transformation will be valuable in his new role at QDOBA," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "Throughout his career, Leviathan has executed a broad range of transactions including IPOs, corporate debt offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and has led strategic growth initiatives — driving strong returns on investment. I'm confident he will be a strong cultural fit and be instrumental in accelerating QDOBA's positioning for strategic growth and profitability."

Most recently, Leviathan served as the Global Chief Financial Officer for Taco Bell Corporation, a division of Yum! Brands, Inc. Prior to that, he worked in various financial and strategic capacities, including serving as the Head of Strategic Development for the Consumer Bank at JP Morgan Chase, and serving as a strategy, restructuring and transformation consultant at McKinsey & Company. He began his career in an investment banking franchise of Citi in New York, NY. Additionally, he currently serves on the Board of Directors for Smart & Final Holdings, Inc. He received his undergraduate degree in Finance from Texas A&M University, and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I am honored to be a part of the QDOBA team and know my previous financial and strategy experience will be extremely beneficial in taking QDOBA to new financial heights. I look forward to joining the company's experienced leadership team at its San Diego headquarters," adds Winn.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 730 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

