QDOBA Mexican Eats Enhances Menu with New Signature Eats Entrees

"Our new Signature Eats entrees are perfect for both first-time visitors and loyal fans," says Karin Silk, vice president of menu & off-premises at QDOBA. "The dishes feature curated combinations of our popular and freshly-prepared flavors. They are also easy to order, which is especially important for our growing number of online guests."

The new Signature Eats lineup includes the Chicken Queso Burrito Bowl, Steak Fajita Quesadilla, Chicken Protein Bowl, Impossible™ Fajita Bowl and Street Style Chicken Tacos. Each entrée was created by in-house executive chef Katy Velazquez, a highly acclaimed creative food expert who trained under chef Rick Bayless.

These new offerings allow for easier and more efficient ordering for those who want to select from tried-and-true favorites, which underscores QDOBA's mission to bring flavor to people's lives through innovative and flavorful creations.

QDOBA's Signature Eats are available to order in-restaurant, online or through the QDOBA app for curbside pick-up or delivery. For more information on QDOBA and Signature Eats, visit www.QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 730 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to delivering flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and nachos to fit their personal tastes. For two years in a row, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

