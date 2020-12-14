QDOBA Mexican Eats Launches Mexican Cauliflower Mash Nationwide

"Given the successful test in Indianapolis, we decided to make this a nationwide menu item," said Karin Silk, Vice President of Menu and Off-Premises. "Our new Mexican Cauliflower Mash gives consumers the opportunity to choose a healthful alternative without sacrificing flavor."

As low-carb lifestyles continue to grow in popularity, the low-carb diet market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.4%, according to Data Bridge Market Research. QDOBA's Mexican Cauliflower Mash is a direct result of using this insight and continuing to innovate based on increasing consumer demand.

"We decided to launch the Mexican Cauliflower Mash instead of a cauliflower rice as it is a more innovative option and delivers an enhanced flavor experience for our guests," adds Katy Velazquez, Executive Chef at QDOBA. "Oven-roasting fresh cauliflower in-house daily creates caramelized notes, savory flavors and great texture."

Guests can easily incorporate the new Mexican Cauliflower Mash into their favorite burritos and bowls, or enjoy it as part of QDOBA's brand new Cauli-Mash Low-Carb Chicken Bowl. In this flavor-packed, low-carb, chef-created meal, the Mexican Cauliflower Mash is paired with grilled adobo chicken, fajita veggies and more.

Mexican Cauliflower Mash will be available starting December 22 and will also be available for orders through delivery via QDOBA.com or the QDOBA app. To download the QDOBA app, visit the iTunes App Store or Google Play .

