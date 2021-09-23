QDOBA Mexican Eats Launches National "Flavor Your Future" Contest to Encourage Fans to Make the World a More Flavorful Place

Whether an artist, musician, designer, student, volunteer or just someone with a really good idea, QDOBA brand fans are encouraged to enter by uploading their videos to the contest site, www.FlavorYourFuture.com from September 23 through October 20. Entries will be judged on authenticity, relevance, originality and quality.

"We appreciate the flavor our guests bring to their communities, and the Flavor Your Future contest is our way of helping them bring their talents and passions to the world," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "We can't wait to see the inspiring stories our fans share with us."

A group of 20 finalists will be selected via a panel of QDOBA Flavor Judges and will be announced on October 27 for public voting to help determine the three winners. Those who participate in voting will also be rewarded by automatically being entered to win 1 of 100 free entrees. Guests can follow along and vote for their favorite flavor campaigns by visiting www.FlavorYourFuture.com or following QDOBA on Instagram. All winners of the Flavor Your Future campaign will be notified by November 17.

To learn more about the contest, including official rules, please visit www.FlavorYourFuture.com.

For more information about QDOBA, visit www.QDOBA.com .

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to fit their personal tastes. For three years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE QDOBA