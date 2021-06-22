QDOBA Mexican Eats Raises the Bar on Flavor with Even More Free Entrée Add-Ons

Later this summer, QDOBA will also be celebrating people who bring flavor to their communities by partnering with creative brand ambassadors, spotlighting employees, and launching a nationwide contest offering lucky fans a chance to win key prizes.

"Our goal is to give customers more exciting ways to show their flavor and create a meal that is tailored for their tastebuds," said Karin Silk, QDOBA Vice President of Menu and Off-Premises. "Unlike other fast-casual restaurants that sporadically innovate or typically provide one or two standard selections, we're continuing to add variety with new choices that are spicy, smoky, tangy and mild. Our newest add-ons are available at no extra cost for the customer — and provide the perfect finishing touch to any bowl, quesadilla or burrito."

Chef Katy Velazquez, Executive Chef at QDOBA, explains, "We drew inspiration from different regions in Mexico to bring some of the most incredible flavors to our customers. With QDOBA's newest additions, there are endless options — in fact, over one billion ways — to create unique and tasty combinations." The latest additions include:

Tangy Pickled Red Onions —hand-sliced and pickled in-house, these bring bright, crispy flavor to any entrée. "These onions are seen on tacos all over Mexico . Their zesty lime flavor is the perfect complement to any dish," she adds.

"At QDOBA, we are making the world a more flavorful place by serving up some of the best Mexican eats out there and also through celebrating how our employees and customers add flavor to their lives and their communities," says Silk.

The new signature salsas, sauces and toppings will be available at all 740 QDOBA restaurants across the U.S. and Canada and can be added to personal creations ordered for delivery via QDOBA.com or the QDOBA app.

