QDOBA Mexican Eats Trading Kisses for Kindness This Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA , the Mexican restaurant chain voted Best Fast Casual Restaurant in 2019 and 2020 by USA Today 10Best, today announced the "QDOBA for Kindness" promotion which kicks off on February 14. Building on QDOBA's 10-year history of engaging with fans to create positive connections on Valentine's Day, sweetened with a highly anticipated Buy One Get One Free (BOGO), this year the brand is spreading love on Valentine's Day by encouraging and rewarding random acts of kindness.

On February 14, share your kindness, join QDOBA Rewards and get rewarded with a free entrée with the purchase of any entrée (of equal or greater value). Anyone who joins QDOBA Rewards on or before February 14, as well as current Rewards members, will receive a Rewards wallet offer good for a free entrée with the purchase of any entrée on February 14 in-restaurant, online or via the QDOBA app. In addition, guests will be encouraged to spread kindness. Guests can show kindness and add flavor to someone's day in any number of ways—giving a genuine compliment; making a donation at checkout to No Kid Hungry, a campaign to end childhood hunger in the U.S.; giving a free entrée to someone; or posting an inspiring note on social with #QDOBAforKindness and tagging a friend to keep the kindness going.

"Given the events of the past year, we felt it was fitting to adjust our highly-anticipated annual promotion to help those in need," notes Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "At QDOBA, our purpose is to bring flavor to people's lives, but flavor goes beyond our food. It's a feeling, it has meaning, it's about leaving something better than we found it. We know the best way to fill up your emotional cup is to help others and show kindness."

Fans who share their act of kindness on social between February 14 and February 21—by tagging @QDOBA on Instagram, using #QDOBAforKindness and #Sweepstakes—may win two (2) QDOBA $50 gift cards (one for the winner and one for the winner to give away). And that's not all—on National Random Acts of Kindness Day, February 17, all QDOBA Rewards members will be treated to a surprise reward from the brand, loaded to loyalty members' wallets.

The "QDOBA for Kindness" promotion will run at participating QDOBA restaurant locations and can be ordered for delivery via QDOBA.com or the QDOBA app. To download the QDOBA app, visit the iTunes App Store or Google Play . For complete terms and conditions, visit qdoba.com/qdobaforkindness.

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

