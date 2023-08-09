QDOBA PLANS FOR RAPID EXPANSION

News provided by

QDOBA

09 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

America's #2 Fast-Casual Mexican Restaurant Brand Expects to Double in Size 

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, America's #2 fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand, is planning for rapid expansion. With 750 restaurants in 45 states, the privately held company expects to double in size over the next decade, with plans to open 40 new restaurants this year, followed by 60 in 2024, and 80+ annually beginning in 2025. 

"QDOBA is an exceptionally well positioned brand in one of the most attractive restaurant categories. We possess long-standing momentum, strong unit economics, a compelling operating model, an extraordinarily passionate guest following, and significant untapped geographic potential," said John Cywinski, CEO of Modern Restaurant Concepts, QDOBA's parent company.

In keeping with its selective refranchising strategy, QDOBA recently sold 77 company-owned restaurants to existing franchisee, North Fork Fresh Mex, which now operates 97 QDOBA restaurants in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Virginia. North Fork has also committed to build 73 new restaurants over the next seven years and is now QDOBA's largest franchise partner.

"Without a doubt, this agreement with QDOBA provides us a tremendous opportunity to not only further expand our business but also benefit team members throughout our organization," states North Fork Co-Owner Jacob Stauffer. "We've seen great success since aligning with QDOBA years ago and know the brand provides a distinct business advantage as we tackle important yet underserved markets in the months ahead."

QDOBA is currently 80% franchised with 85 franchise partners in the U.S. 

"We are in the process of aggressively accelerating new restaurant development in partnership with existing and new franchisees. Once our pipeline is fully established, we expect to sustain a 10% annual growth rate through new restaurant development," Cywinski added.

QDOBA has now posted 10 consecutive quarters of positive comp sales growth, with average unit volumes of $1.6MM. In addition, for the fifth consecutive year, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

For more information on the company, please visit www.QDOBA.com or follow the brand on Instagram, FacebookTwitter and TikTok.

About QDOBA
QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 750 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. 

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play.  Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok

SOURCE QDOBA

Also from this source

MODERN RESTAURANT CONCEPTS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PRASHANT BUDHALE AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

QDOBA Wins USA Today's 10Best List for "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" for Five Years Running

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.