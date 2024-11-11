QDOBA Signs 22 New Franchise Agreements in 2024 to Accelerate its Rapid Growth

New Restaurant Agreements Expand Pipeline to 450 Commitments

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA , America's #2 restaurant brand in the Mexican fast-casual category, celebrates today a banner year of growth, achieving 14 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales and 22 new franchise signings nationwide. For its fiscal year ending September 2024, QDOBA posted a 7.7% comp sales increase on top of last year's 6.3% comp sales increase.

As part of its growth strategy, QDOBA has also made significant corporate investments in remodels and upgrades to existing company locations, ensuring that guests benefit from an elevated experience. The company has invested nearly $30 million in 2024 in restaurant-level capacity and technology upgrades, as well as transformative remodeling efforts across 80 company restaurants, with plans to continue these enhancements in key markets.

"The demand for Mexican fast-casual dining continues to surge, and QDOBA is well-positioned to meet that demand while offering an exciting investment opportunity for franchisees," said Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer at QDOBA. "Our year-to-date successes are a testament to the strength of our brand, driven by innovative offerings and an unwavering commitment to quality. With strategic incentives and unmatched franchisee support, QDOBA is the ideal partner for operators looking to expand in this dynamic market."

Recent development news includes a number of significant new agreements, such as Thrive Restaurant Group—a large multi-unit Applebee's franchisee—committing to develop 30 restaurants in North and South Carolina; Q Eats LLC, an experienced multi-unit IHOP franchisee, signing on for 15 restaurants across Greater Houston as one of the brand's newest franchisees; and Golden Maize Restaurants, LLC, a former Wingstop franchisee, planning five new locations in Westchester County, New York. Additionally, leveraging their success with Dunkin' franchises, renowned franchise operators Cafua Management Company and Mountain View Management are expanding into QDOBA with five new restaurants in Pennsylvania, with further growth anticipated across Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and other markets aligned with Cafua Family operations.

These franchisees join strong multi-unit franchise partners, announced earlier this year, expanding in major markets like Portland, Chicago, Greensboro, Reno, and the Greater Washington D.C. area. Internationally, QDOBA continued its partnership with the Army & Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) to open its first-ever locations in Asia, marking a milestone with restaurants at military bases in Okinawa, Japan, and South Korea.

To further fuel growth, QDOBA introduced a limited-time $100,000 cash incentive for certain new unit openings, while consumer engagement surged with menu hits like Brisket Birria, Loaded Tortilla Soup, Citrus Lime Shrimp, Mexican Street Corn, and Habanero Lime Steak. USA Today awarded QDOBA the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" for the sixth consecutive year, boosting the QDOBA brand value and customer excitement.

QDOBA is actively seeking qualified multi-unit franchise operators to help propel development efforts in target markets nationwide, including in and around non-traditional venues like airports, universities, military bases and casinos.

For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity and available territories, prospective franchisees can visit www.qdobafranchise.com .

*Franchise sales are subject to applicable laws and regulations. This release is not an offering nor a claim about financial performance of past or potential future financial performance.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 800 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For six years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, California, Georgia (Atlanta), Ohio, Nevada, Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Tennessee, Texas (San Antonio), Utah (Salt Lake City). For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com .

Guests can order ahead for pick-up, delivery or catering at QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

