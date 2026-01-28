QDOBA Turns Full Moons into Free Queso and Chips for 2026

Mexican fast-casual restaurant brand launches a monthly creamy, cheesy lunar offer for Rewards members

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stargazers have long suspected the moon is made of cheese – and QDOBA is finally making that a reality! This year, guests can enjoy QDOBA's beloved Signature 3-Cheese Queso or Queso Diablo and Chips for free during every monthly full moon, no telescope required. QDOBA's Free Full Moon Queso is available all day during 2026 full moon dates each month exclusively for QDOBA Rewards members with the purchase of a full-size entrée in-restaurant, online at QDOBA.com and through the QDOBA mobile app.

How Can Fans Score Free Full Moon Queso?

QDOBA’s Free Full Moon Queso is available all day during every 2026 monthly full moon.

Do they need to be a QDOBA rewards member? Yes! This lunar love is available exclusively for QDOBA Rewards members. Not a member yet? Join for free any time online at QDOBA.com/Rewards or through the QDOBA mobile app to enjoy Free Full Moon Queso and earn free entreés and exclusive perks throughout the year.

Yes! This lunar love is available exclusively for QDOBA Rewards members. Not a member yet? Join for free any time online at QDOBA.com/Rewards or through the QDOBA mobile app to enjoy Free Full Moon Queso and earn free entreés and exclusive perks throughout the year. When is Free Full Moon Queso available? Diners can enjoy Free Full Moon Queso all day during every 2026 monthly full moon (dates listed below), with the purchase of any full-size entrée in-restaurant, online at QDOBA.com or through the QDOBA mobile app. Don't miss the first one on February 1 and let the lunar cycle guide your queso cravings!

Diners can enjoy Free Full Moon Queso all day during every 2026 monthly full moon (dates listed below), with the purchase of any full-size entrée in-restaurant, online at QDOBA.com or through the QDOBA mobile app. Don't miss the first one on February 1 and let the lunar cycle guide your queso cravings! How do guests qualify? QDOBA Rewards members simply purchase any full-size entrée – from flavorful burritos and bowls to tacos, nachos or quesadillas – to unlock the celestial offer. Members must be logged into Rewards account (for orders placed online or on the mobile app) or must scan Rewards QR code at checkout (for in-restaurant orders).

QDOBA Rewards members simply purchase any full-size entrée – from flavorful burritos and bowls to tacos, nachos or quesadillas – to unlock the celestial offer. Members must be logged into Rewards account (for orders placed online or on the mobile app) or must scan Rewards QR code at checkout (for in-restaurant orders). What do fans receive for free? QDOBA Rewards members receive a free medium 4 oz serving of QDOBA's Signature 3-Cheese Queso or Queso Diablo paired with crispy tortilla chips with the purchase of a full-size entrée in-restaurant, online at QDOBA.com or through the QDOBA mobile app.

QDOBA Rewards members receive a free medium 4 oz serving of QDOBA's Signature 3-Cheese Queso or Queso Diablo paired with crispy tortilla chips with the purchase of a full-size entrée in-restaurant, online at QDOBA.com or through the QDOBA mobile app. What types of queso does QDOBA offer? QDOBA offers two varieties of creamy, delicious queso: QDOBA's Signature 3-Cheese Queso is made of a blend of cheeses with jalapenos, fire-roasted tomatoes, poblanos and real cream. QDOBA's Queso Diablo is made with a blend of cheeses with jalapenos, fire roasted tomatoes, poblanos and real cream spiced up with smoky chipotles, jalapenos and red Fresno chiles, for an extra kick of heat (or for the spicy lovers out there).

QDOBA offers two varieties of creamy, delicious queso: Doesn't QDOBA always offer free queso? Queso and guacamole are free as a topping on any create-your-own entrée. Free Full Moon Queso delights QDOBA Rewards members with a free medium 4 oz serving of QDOBA's Signature 3-Cheese Queso or Queso Diablo and crispy tortilla chips with the purchase of a full-size entrée.

"We're over the moon about this fun, new offer that fans can look forward to each month," said Jon Burke, Chief Marketing Officer at QDOBA. "The moon may not really be made of cheese, but we think a free side of our creamy, cheesy queso and tortilla chips – seasoned with salt and lime – is the next best thing. Every time you look up at the full moon, count on free queso and chips waiting for you at QDOBA!"

Fans can satisfy their queso cravings starting February 1, with 11 more full moons for cheese-fueled celebrations throughout the year (EST):

February 1

March 3

April 1

May 1

May 31

June 29

July 29

August 28

September 26

October 26

November 24

December 23

For more information and to find the location nearest to you, please visit QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with 840 locations in 45 states across the U.S., as well as in Canada, Puerto Rico, Japan and South Korea. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA prepares fresh ingredients by hand in-house throughout the day and flame-grills its chicken and steak to create a variety of bold, flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added entrées, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole added to any create-your-own entrée free of charge (extra portions subject to charge).

For seven consecutive years, QDOBA has ranked among the top fast-casual restaurants in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards – including six years at #1. QDOBA was also recently named one of Yelp's Most Loved Airport Brands, a distinction based on extensive analysis of ratings and reviews from travelers.

Discover more at QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

