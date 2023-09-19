QDOBA'S NATIONAL QUESO DAY CELEBRATION INVITES FANS TO 'GET IT DRIPPED'

News provided by

QDOBA

19 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Leading Fast-Casual Mexican Restaurant Brand Offers Free Large Side of its Signature 3-Cheese Queso with Purchase of Any Entrée

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the cheesiest calendar event of the year approaches, QDOBA, a leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand, is gearing up to make National Queso Day an unforgettable celebration for queso lovers across the U.S. and Canada. For one-day only on Wednesday, Sept. 20, QDOBA customers who purchase any entrée will be treated to a free large side of QDOBA's signature 3-Cheese Queso. While queso is always free on any create your own entrée purchase, regardless of the day, guests who visit on National Queso Day will be treated to an even larger portion of this flavorful blend of cheeses, fire-roasted tomatoes and chilis, and are encouraged to indulge to the fullest and "Get It Dripped." Whether you're a burrito lover, bowl aficionado or a quesadilla fan, there's no better way to elevate your meal than with a generous serving of the creamy, melted signature 3-Cheese Queso.

"National Queso Day is a day of celebration for all those who cherish the rich, creamy delight that is queso, and at QDOBA, we're always looking for ways to heighten our customers' dining experiences," said Kim Zamir, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA. "Our 'Get It Dripped' campaign builds on our fans' devotion for QDOBA's always-free queso on your entrée by allowing guests to revel in the cheesy goodness they love more than ever before."

With a commitment to crafting flavorful food, QDOBA's latest offer embodies the spirit of festivity, fun and, most importantly, deliciousness. Don't miss out on this chance to bask in cheesy glory — make sure to mark your calendars and indulge your tastebuds!

The deal is available at participating QDOBA locations nationwide and in Canada. To secure your free large side of queso with the purchase of an entrée, use code "DRIP" in store, in-app or online at https://order.qdoba.com/.

For more information about the "Get It Dripped" campaign or to find your nearest QDOBA location, visit www.QDOBA.com or follow the brand on Instagram, FacebookTwitter and TikTok.

About QDOBA 
QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 750 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.  For five years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play.  Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, FacebookTwitter and TikTok.

SOURCE QDOBA

Also from this source

QDOBA PLANS FOR RAPID EXPANSION

MODERN RESTAURANT CONCEPTS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PRASHANT BUDHALE AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.