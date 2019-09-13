Qfix® to Highlight New MRimage and Treat™ Solutions that allow Imaging and Treatment using the Same Device

AVONDALE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfix MRimage and Treat positioning products offer solutions that enable patients to benefit from MR, CT and treatment - all using the same device.

Use of magnetic resonance imaging in radiotherapy planning has rapidly increased due to its superior soft tissue visualization. Qfix MRimage & Treat devices allow a wide variety of workflows to be enabled. These range from MR fusion and MR only to MR/Linac applications.

Since these Qfix devices are kV, MV and MRI compatible, the same device can be used throughout all modalities.

Visit Qfix at ASTRO Booth #2314 to see the latest innovations and live demonstrations of MR, CT and treatment solutions during the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting, September 15-17, 2019.

Qfix is a world leader in radiotherapy dedicated to helping medical professionals provide the best patient care with the world's finest positioning devices designed to enhance the probability of positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Qfix.com.

