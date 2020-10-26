Qfix to highlight the new Alta™ Multipurpose Solution at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

AVONDALE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfix to highlight the new Alta™ Multipurpose Solution designed to improve workflows for a wide variety of radiotherapy treatments during the 2020 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) taking place virtually from October 23-29.

The Alta Multipurpose Device allows the user to position their patient for most radiotherapy treatments using a single device, providing an all in one solution. This is accomplished using industry standard indexing and Qfix's unique InfinityEdge™.

Qfix has developed a therapist friendly, lightweight design that is compatible with X-ray and MRI modalities. The Alta spine area is free from structures that can interfere with desired treatment beam paths. This provides a homogeneous platform for precise radiation dose delivery including hypofractionated treatments.

With the increasing adoption of hypofractionated treatments, the homogeneous, low attenuation properties of the Alta Multipurpose Device make it the ideal solution for a range of radiotherapy procedures from palliative treatment to stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). The seamless transition of additional positioning and immobilization devices provides flexibility and speed when performing additional clinical setups for treatments such as stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and treatment of the breast, lung, and pelvis.

The Alta Multipurposed Device is part of the Qfix MRimage and Treat™ line of devices, which enables patients to benefit from MR, CT, and treatment on the same device.

Please visit Qfix virtually at the ASTRO 2020 meeting to learn more about the Alta Multipurpose Devices and positioning

About Qfix

Qfix is a world leader in radiotherapy dedicated to helping medical professionals provide the best patient care with the world's finest positioning devices designed to enhance the probability of positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Qfix.com .

