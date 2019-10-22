QIAGEN (QGEN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into QIAGEN N.V.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against QIAGEN N.V. ("QIAGEN" or the "Company") (NYSE: QGEN) for violations of federal securities laws.

The firm is investigating whether QIAGEN made misrepresentations and/or concealed information regarding regional demand for its molecular and testing applications. On October 7, 2019, QIAGEN warned that Q3 2019 net sales growth would be significantly lower than initial projections, which the Company attributed to weaker-than-expected developments in China. The Company also disclosed that that it would be shifting its global operations organization to a regional manufacturing structure and taking a restructuring charge of $260 - $265 million. Finally, the Company also announced the abrupt resignation of Peer Schatz, QIAGEN's longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Following these disclosures, QIAGEN's share price plummeted over 20%, from a close of $32.06 per share on October 7, 2019 to a close of $25.41 per share on October 8, 2019.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your QIAGEN investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

