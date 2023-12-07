Qianhai expanded advantages in industrial diversification

News provided by

Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone

07 Dec, 2023, 05:51 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of global connectivity, Qianhai is leading the new trend in China's industrial development through industry diversification and innovation. At the recently held Qianhai Global Investment Promotion Conference, Qianhai released new "six agglomeration zones". While strengthening high-end services such as the supply chain, shipping services, and international consulting, Qianhai has also introduced future industries and advanced manufacturing sectors, such as artificial intelligence, integrated circuits, and marine engineering equipment, which presents new opportunities for the integrated development of modern services and advanced manufacturing.

In recent years, Qianhai has expanded its advantage in industrial diversification. Numerous enterprises in advantageous industries such as cross-border e-commerce, finance, law, tax-related services, and financial leasing have settled in Qianhai to embark on a new journey of business development, according to Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

"As a modern service hub, Qianhai is actively seeking breakthroughs in the technology sector. For example, the newly added Integrated Circuit Agglomeration Zone will leverage Qianhai's Components and IC International Trade Center (CICITC) to establish an integrated circuit distribution center and focus on developing high-end chip design and innovation platforms. Since the beginning of this year, the cumulative transaction amount of the CICITC has reached 40.38 billion yuan," said William Huang, Managing Partner of EY China South.

External observations indicate that important energy industries, such as natural gas, and the marine industry, have become new leaders of Qianhai's industrial development. According to statistics, the Qianhai Natural Gas Trade Agglomeration Zone has attracted 55 leading natural gas trading enterprises, including CNOOC, China Gas, and ENN Energy. As of the end of 2022, approximately 3,400 marine-related enterprises have been registered in Qianhai.

According to external insights, the diversified development of Qianhai's industries is closely related to its advantages in diverse industrial development. For example, Qianhai boasts a sea area of 600 square kilometers, a 68-kilometer coastline, 13 islands, 6 port terminals, and 5 first-class ports, which highlights its distinct advantages in aggregating resources for the development of the marine industry.

During the process of attracting diverse industries, Qianhai has been consistently advancing institutional innovation in areas such as cross-border financial services, legal services, tax-related services, and financing leasing. These ongoing efforts will further enhance Qianhai's capacity to attract enterprises and upgrade industrial energy level through innovative and diversified approaches.

Industry insiders anticipate that the high-end service industry cluster in Qianhai will further expand in the future. The positive circulation and synergy among services, technologies, and industries will be strengthened. By doing so, a favorable ecosystem for the business environment will be formed.

Riding on the trend, Qianhai is setting sail for a new destination. It is expected to emerge as a leader in the industrial development of the Greater Bay Area.

SOURCE Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone

