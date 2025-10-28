QinetiQ Appoints Tracy Gee as Chief People Officer

Accomplished HR executive brings three decades of strategic people leadership to advance talent strategy and organizational culture

LORTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ, Inc. today announces the appointment of Tracy Gee as Chief People Officer, strengthening the company's leadership team as it scales mission-critical capabilities across defense and national security markets.

"Tracy brings exceptional leadership and strategic vision that is instrumental to growth and critical to our mission in support of our customer objectives," said Tom Vecchiolla, President and Chief Executive of QinetiQ. "Her proven track record of strengthening talent pipelines, developing people strategies and fostering a high-performance culture further enables us to attract, retain and empower our exceptional people who deliver mission-led innovation for defense and national security customers."

Gee joins QinetiQ with more than 30 years of strategic human resources leadership across complex, mission-driven organizations. She most recently served as Chief People Officer and Head of the Center for Inclusive Governance at the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), where she developed the organization's first HR department and human capital strategy. Her career includes leadership roles in Human Resources at Raytheon, Liberty Mutual and Fidelity Investments, bringing deep experience in both the government and commercial sectors.

"I'm excited to join the QinetiQ team to develop and deliver a people strategy that empowers our workforce to thrive while advancing critical defense and national security missions," said Gee. "The company's commitment to mission-led innovation creates a strong foundation for enhancing a culture where every individual feels connected to the mission, supported in their growth and confident in the impact they make."

Gee holds a Bachelor of Arts from Wellesley College and an Advanced Certificate in Organizational Development and HR Management from Columbia University and the University of Michigan. She is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and has been recognized by Savoy Magazine as one of the "Most Influential Women in Corporate America."

Gee's appointment is effective October 14, 2025.

