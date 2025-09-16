QinetiQ US to Shape Future Army Sensor Capabilities Through FALCONS Program

Other Transaction Authority agreement positions QinetiQ US to define specifications for next-generation battlefield sensing system

LORTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ US has entered into an agreement through an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with Consortium Management Group, Inc. (CMG) on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5) with the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S) to support Phase 0 specification development of the Future Advanced Long-range Common Optical/Netted-fires Sensor (FALCONS) system. This next-generation target acquisition system will enhance the Army's battlefield sensing capabilities, establishing the foundation for Army sensor capabilities that will serve warfighters well into the 2030s and beyond.

FALCONS is designed to replace the current Long-Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System (LRAS3) and Fires Support Sensor System (FS3). The system will integrate the Army's third-generation Forward-Looking Infrared (3GEN FLIR) technology with artificial intelligence for enhanced target detection and recognition, more than doubling current detection ranges while reducing soldier workload.

"This OTA enables QinetiQ US to leverage our next-generation sensor expertise from the ground up, shaping a program that will revolutionize Army target acquisition," said Jonathan Riksen, executive vice president and general manager of QinetiQ US' Solutions business. "Our deep understanding of soldier needs and proven capabilities in AI-enabled target recognition will be critical as we work with PM Ground Sensors to define a system that more than doubles current detection ranges while revolutionizing how warfighters acquire and engage targets."

Through this Phase 0 effort, QinetiQ US will help define critical system specifications, ensuring FALCONS reflects both current operational needs and future battlefield requirements through technology assessments, system modeling, and direct soldier feedback.

This latest award builds upon QinetiQ US's long-standing partnership with the U.S. Army in developing and deploying advanced sensor and targeting systems. The company will apply lessons learned from previous successful Army programs to accelerate FALCONS development, ensuring the system meets both current and emerging battlefield requirements.

About QinetiQ US

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and national security company providing mission-led, customer-focused engineering and innovative solutions for next-generation ISR, advanced cyber technology, mission operations and multi-domain autonomous systems to deliver a decisive and actionable information advantage.

As a provider of secure, technologically advanced services and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Intelligence Community and other national security agencies, QinetiQ US partners closely with customers to deploy new capabilities protecting lives and the nation's vital interests.

QinetiQ US operates under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Government. As the U.S. subsidiary of QinetiQ Group plc, we maintain independent governance and oversight to protect classified information and ensure full compliance with U.S. national security requirements. For more information, visit www.us.QinetiQ.com

About CMG

The mission of Consortium Management Group, Inc. on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control, and Communications in Cyberspace (C5) is to speed development of technologies to improve U.S. Government capabilities required to sustain U.S. military supremacy in weapon systems information technologies.

Effort sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transaction number W15QKN-17-9-5555 between the Consortium Management Group, Inc., and the Government. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon. The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

