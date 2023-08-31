QinetiQ US Awarded $224M Space Development Agency Systems Engineering and Technical Support Contract

This contract will support the SDAs next-generation space capabilities to deliver the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, a resilient tactical warfighting support capability via a proliferated space architecture primarily in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantus Federal, now QinetiQ US, has been awarded a five-year $224 million contract from the Space Development Agency (SDA). This firm-fixed price contract will provide systems engineering and technical assistance to the SDA to quickly deliver the needed space-based capabilities to the joint warfighter to support terrestrial missions through development, fielding, and operation of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The team will provide engineering and technical analysis, management and professional services and acquisition support to SDA.

"This award further expounds on our long-term commitment to the space mission," said Shawn N. Purvis, President, and CEO of QinetiQ US. "We are proud to be continuing our partnership with SDA to advance mission operations of this critical space program in support of our warfighter."

"We have been fully committed to ensuring we are providing the right technical solutions to enhance mission success and to continue to provide the full life cycle support we've been partnering with SDA on - from requirements generation to launch operations," said Steve Iwicki, Executive Vice President over QinetiQ US' space initiatives and our Defense Technologies and Solutions portfolio.

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and security company in the United States providing mission-led innovation. QinetiQ US is a provider of technologically advanced services and products to the US Department of Defense and national security agencies, positioned to deliver key aspects of the modernization required to address our customers' pivot to counter near peer adversaries.

QinetiQ US operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.LSE), a global integrated defense and security company focused on innovation for defense, security and civil customers around the world. QinetiQ US employees are based predominantly in Virginia and Massachusetts and operate under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA).

