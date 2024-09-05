QinetiQ US Awarded Contract to Support Delivery of EMALS and AAG on the U.S. Navy's Next-Generation Aircraft Carrier

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ US announces that it has received a contract from General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) in San Diego, California to deliver control hardware and software for the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) to be installed on the U.S. Navy's next Ford-class aircraft carrier, the future Doris Miller (CVN 81).

This contract reflects a multi-year production task to update, procure, assemble, and test launch control and arresting control hardware. For more than a decade, QinetiQ has supported GA-EMS and the U.S. Navy by providing the hardware and software for the EMALS Launch Control Subsystem, as well as control hardware and software for the AAG system. These systems were developed for and installed on the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and future Ford-class carriers John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and Enterprise (CVN 80).

"QinetiQ US is honored to continue our partnership with General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, delivering critical technology for the fourth ship in the Ford-class, CVN 81. Our ongoing commitment to excellence ensures that the Navy is equipped with the best systems to accomplish its mission with increased reliability, improved operational efficiencies, and significantly decreased lifecycle costs," said Christopher Forrest, Executive Vice President of Advanced Robotics and Mission Solutions at QinetiQ US.

Development and production of the hardware and software will be done in QinetiQ's Franklin, Massachusetts facility.

