QinetiQ US named a 2023 Top Workplace by The Washington Post

MCLEAN, Va., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ US was recently named a 2023 Top Workplace by The Washington Post, recognizing the company as one of the top employers in the Washington area.

"As a company committed to helping protect the critical assets of our country's defense and security partners around the globe, we understand that people are our strongest asset. Our team is intensely curious, mission-led and customer-focused. They are what makes this recognition possible," said QinetiQ CEO Shawn Purvis.

The Washington Post named QinetiQ US a 2023 Top Place to Work in the Washington, D.C., metro area

Now in its tenth year of the program, the 2023 Top Workplaces were selected through nominations and then chosen through interviews with employees of the nominated firms. In total, 200 organizations in the Washington area were named. The Top Workplaces recognition is open to public, private, nonprofit or government employers with at least 50 employees.

"We work diligently every day to empower our employees with an environment that helps them grow and develop their careers in a meaningful way and that provides the type of mission-led excellence our customers have come to expect from us. As an inclusive, diverse and welcoming company where every single person's contributions are valued, we want our employees to not just know, but feel that we are deeply invested in their personal and professional growth; so it is truly an honor to be recognized by The Washington Post with this award," said QinetiQ Chief People Officer Daniela Walrath.

QinetiQ US is constantly evolving it's professional development and workplace benefits to be aligned to the needs of our employees and those we are seeking to join our team.

About QinetiQ US:

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and security company in the United States providing mission-led innovation at pace. QinetiQ US is a provider of technologically advanced services and products to the US Department of Defense and national security agencies, positioned to deliver key aspects of the modernization required to address our customers' pivot to counter near peer adversaries. QinetiQ's engineering services span the DoD and Intel community providing subject matter expertise in the areas of communications, sensor integration and research and development, survivability and unmanned ground combat systems.

QinetiQ US operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.LSE), an integrated global defense and security company focused on innovation for defense, security and civil customers. QinetiQ US employees are based predominantly in Virginia and Massachusetts and operate under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA). QinetiQ US is creating new ways of protecting what matters most; testing technologies, systems, and processes to make sure they work as expected; and enabling customers to deploy new and enhanced-existing capabilities with the assurance they will deliver the outcomes required. Please visit our website at https://www.qinetiq.com/en-us/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook @QinetiQUS.

