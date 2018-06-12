Qingdao: A thriving coastal city

"Qing" means green in Chinese, indicating Qingdao has an agreeable climate and evergreen vegetation. The coastal city also has an inclusive culture, just as the Chinese idiom says, "The vast ocean admits hundreds of rivers." The ancient Greek-, Gothic- and Renaissance-styled architecture can be seen along the city's old streets, attesting to its multicultural heritage and continued efforts in international exchanges today. Now, Qingdao has 70 friendship cities from around the world.

The city has been a window for China to trade with the world since ancient times. In 623 AD, the Tang government set up Banqiao Town in Qingdao, which became the origin of the northern route of the Maritime Silk Road. At that time, cargo ships loaded with silk, porcelain and tea would set sail to the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Since then, openness has been deeply rooted in Qingdao's DNA. Qingdao's close relationship with other SCO member states is one of the reasons the city was selected to host this year's summit. In 2017, the total value of its imports and exports with SCO countries reached US$6 billion.

The sea not only brings uniqueness to the city's culture and trade, but also opportunities for its scientific development and marine industry. A third of China's R&D platforms and elite talents in the marine industry are located in Qingdao. The city's experts and infrastructures have contributed greatly to scientific undertakings like the deep-sea exploration of combustible ice and the Jiaolong submersible expeditions. In 2017, Qingdao's gross ocean product reached almost US$47 billion, accounting for 26.4 percent of the city's gross domestic product. Last year, the world's first semisubmersible intelligent offshore ocean farming facilities, manufactured in Qingdao, were delivered to Norway to help upgrade the country's salmon farming capabilities. China is also a major destination for Norway's salmon exports.

Qingdao thrives due to the golden opportunities brought by the ocean, allowing the city to develop its transportation, equipment manufacturing, supercomputing for marine research, marine biomedicine, marine education, marine tourism and sailing, and even the Qingdao Beer Festival. The city has also been doing its utmost to protect the blue waters. Qingdao is one of the first cities to implement the "bay-chief" system, under which the mayor is held accountable for water pollution around Qingdao's Jiaozhou Bay.

The city attaches equal importance to marine development and protection, while stressing both bold innovations and scientific development. Getting a boost from the hosting of the SCO Summit, Qingdao is embarking on voyages to become a distinguished international coastal city.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm



Qingdao: A thriving coastal city

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2018-06/12/content_52051828.htm

About China.org.cn

Founded in 2000, China Internet Information Center (China.org.cn/China.com.cn) is a key state news website under the auspices of the State Council Information Office, and is managed by China International Publishing Group. We provide round-the-clock news service in ten languages. With users from more than 200 countries and regions, we have become China's leading multi-lingual news outlet introducing the country to the outside world.

We are one of the country's authoritative outlets for government press releases and are authorized to cover various major events. "Live Webcast" is our online webcasting service to present State Council Information Office press conferences in both Chinese and English languages. We are reputed for timely and accurate delivery of news and information, and wide interactions with audiences. In addition, we are authorized to publish and live broadcast major events and press conferences of ministries, local government agencies and institutions as well as enterprises.

In the era of mobile internet, we endeavor to create an array of products for mobile devices headed by the multilingual WAP platform and the mobile APP. We also use Chinese and international social media to publish information for different user groups.

In the future, CIIC will continue to offer authoritative information about China, tell China's stories, voice China's opinions, and introduce a vivid, panoramic and multicultural China to the world through multi-language, multi-media and multi-platforms.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qingdao-a-thriving-coastal-city-300664596.html

SOURCE China.org.cn