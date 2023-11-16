BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the attractive qualities of Qingdao West Coast New Area:

What "personalities" lie in a place opening up to the outside world with high standards?

Qingdao West Coast New Area:Embrace the ocean breeze of high-standard opening-up

In the Qingdao West Coast New Area (the New Area), we can see three attractive qualities: Inclusiveness, innovation, and comfort.

China's reform and opening-up started in 1978, and was enshrined as a basic national policy in 1984, then, "promoting high-standard opening up" was written into the 20th National Congress of the CPC in 2022. China's high-standard opening-up has driven high-quality development and features win-win cooperation with other parts of the world, while being in line with people's aspiration for a better life.

Inclusiveness is the primal trait of the high-standard opening-up of the Qingdao West Coast New Area.

Over a millennia ago, Xu Fu, a royal envoy in the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC) sailed eastward from here, representing the beginning of the splendid Langya culture, in which the DNA of "openness and inclusivity" lay deeply embedded. As a demonstration area for overseas talents introduction, the New Area has been embracing global talents since the day it was founded. So far, the talents in the New Area have accounted for one third of its total population. People of all ages, from various countries and different walks of life gather at the Qingdao West Coast New Area, fusing the cultures of the traditional and modern Qingdao and those from various other regions, tinting the New Area with ever vivid and diverse shades.

Here at the New Area, the vibrant International Beer Festival collides with leisurely tea houses, tranquil fishery villages look at from afar the industrial parks where cutting-edge technologies reside… Establishments like the Sino-German Ecopark and the China-Japan (Qingdao) Local Development Cooperation Demonstration Zone have served as broad stages for the innovative development of international entrepreneurs that set foot here; "Boshicun (literally, the village for doctorates)" — the quality apartment complex for high-level talents renders a cozy living environment for those who choose to settle here; international schools for the children of global talents here enable their family members to live together; the Phoenix Voice Theater, which is qualified to host international film and music festivals, brings an artistic vibe for pastimes…

The second trait is innovation, which goes hand in hand with opening-up. If the charisma of the New Area is reflected by exploration and advancement, its spirit can be defined as breakthroughs and innovation.

Here, it boasts over 20 colleges with some 200,000 college students, injecting vigor into the New Area. New and high-tech industries like marine technology and industrial internet have clustered here and are on the rise, with more than 1,000 enterprises competing with each other in innovation and creation. To better carry out China's strategic mission, the New Area became home to over ten marine-related scientific institutions, including the China Institute of Ocean Engineering, with the percentage of marine talents increasing every year. The world's largest "offshore oil factory" , and "smart deep-sea farm" among other high-end marine industrial equipment were born here; top marine-related study institutions like the Center for Ocean Mega-Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences and China Shipbuilding Industry (Qingdao) Marine Equipment Research Institute have also been put into function.

The last trait is comfort. Opening-up is not only a result, but also mirrors the state of a city, highlighting a leisurely lifestyle. People say, you get a typical Qingdao experience at the West Coast New Area: The place is located at the magical 36°N, where the climate is mild with neither scorching summers nor freezing winters. In your spare time, you could stroll at the Starlight Island, engaging with the hovering seagulls against the backdrop of the blue sea and azure sky, or you could cycle along the East Huandao Road in the gentle sea breeze with friends; you can also bring your family and put up a tent, envisioning the future on a starry night……

This is the invitation from Qingdao West Coast New Area, where dreams begin.

