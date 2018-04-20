QIVOS Successfully Developed Two New Links of London e-shops in Greece and in the U.S.

QIVOS marketing technology agency, announces the successful development of the two new Links of London e-shops in the Greek and the U.S market, a project that further reinforces its collaboration with the FF Group. The completion of the aforementioned projects integrates with the Digital & eCommerce Implementation services offered by QIVOS, with similar launches to follow in the near future.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679524/Links_of_London_e_shops.jpg )



The brand-new e-shops, were created in the framework of QIVOS' co-operation with the FF Group and were fully designed and developed by the experienced QIVOS team. Meanwhile, this project is the outcome of QIVOS' strategic partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM platform, and in particular with the Salesforce Commerce Cloud. This cloud platform functioned as the basis for the creation of the project and in combination with QIVOS' expertise, the new Links of London e-shops were developed, offering a unique digital experience to users both in Greece and the U.S.

QIVOS is soon to complete similar projects in other markets, with the continuous growth and strengthening of its services being of the outmost importance. The QIVOS team is already processing the new projects with a strong focus on providing high-quality services and in developing a friendly digital environment for today's consumers.

As QIVOS COO, Ms. Fani Charmpi, mentions: "We are extremely proud for developing these two new projects on behalf of Links of London. The two new e-shops for the Greek and the U.S. market are indicative of QIVOS' technical know-how and aim in the creation of e-shops that will offer a new and upgraded digital buying experience to users and a high added value to our customers".

More information about QIVOS:

QIVOS is a marketing technology agency, member of FF Group. Founded in 2004, it has its headquarters in Athens. The company operates successfully in eight countries and its workforce consists of 70+ employees of high skills and knowledge. Following a customer-oriented approach, QIVOS implements loyalty reward projects, providing innovative and effective loyalty management services that actively contributes to the increase in sales and maintains customer database for each company. For more information, please visit http://www.qivos.com

Contact Info:

QIVOS, Chris Papandropoulos, e-mail: cpapandropoulos@qivos.com, +30-210-6083485

