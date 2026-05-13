QMAA Praises ITC Safeguard Remedy Recommendation; Urges President Trump to Impose Strong Tariff and Quota

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quartz Manufacturing Alliance of America (QMAA) today praised the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) for their recommended Safeguard remedy to President Trump. The ITC's recommendation includes a four year tariff-rate quota (TRQ) on imported quartz surfacing, strong tariff rates, and quarterly quota administration to prevent front-loaded import surges. Following the ITC's recommendation, the QMAA is urging President Trump to stop the flood of quartz imports through a clear quota, with a true quota cap, and a tariff rate that restores free and fair trade.

"We are grateful to the ITC for recommending a meaningful remedy that would directly address the surge of imports that has seriously injured the American quartz surface products industry," remarked QMAA Counsel Luke Meisner. "With President Trump making the final call, we are optimistic that the relief can only get stronger moving forward, and ask the President to implement the robust remedy this industry needs to save the 100,000 American jobs at risk."

"The flood of imported quartz surface products has devastated our business," said Daniel Vaz De Melo Sa, Business Development Manager at Guidoni USA. "It is a positive step forward to see the ITC recognize the unfair trade happening and recommend steps to level the playing field. We are hopeful that President Trump will take action and go even further to help save hundreds of manufacturing jobs right here in rural Georgia."

"Gamed economics, broadly subsidized production, and oppressed labor are among the many forms of cheating behind this flood of imports decimating our industry. We welcome the ITC's tariff recommendation, and strongly urge President Trump to impose a 50% tariff and a hard quota cap to stop the bleeding across the entire supply chain, from American manufacturers to fabricators," remarked Cambria CEO Marty Davis. "President Trump, 100,000 American jobs are on the line. We need action now before it's too late so we can rebuild and launch a new Golden Age for American quartz manufacturing."

"The overwhelming surge of imports has undercut our operations and made it difficult to compete fairly," remarked Michael Morici, Vice President of Sales at LX Hausys. "The ITC's recommended trade remedy paves the way for trade relief, which we implore President Trump to provide at a higher tariff rate and clear quota cap."

About the Quartz Manufacturing Alliance for America:

QMAA is a coalition of U.S.-based, American quartz slab manufacturing factories, united with other industry leaders to support and strengthen the American quartz industry. QMAA is committed to ensuring a free and fair, competitive marketplace born of free enterprise that provides the opportunity to compete on a level playing field for American quartz slab manufacturing factories and their valued workers. We also believe this effort will have a positive impact throughout the entire quartz surfacing industry, including to the strong benefit of American stone fabrication shops and upstream suppliers of quartz minerals and resin. Learn more at: https://www.qmaa.org/

SOURCE Quartz Manufacturing Alliance of America