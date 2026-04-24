QMAA Testifies at Safeguard Remedy Hearing: Foreign Quartz Importers Decimate U.S. Manufacturing and Fabricators

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, members of the Quartz Manufacturing Alliance of America (QMAA) testified in a Global Safeguard remedy hearing before the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) following the ITC's affirmative injury vote. Advocating for a strong remedy, QMAA members underscored the implications of unfairly traded imports on downstream American fabricators when fabricated, imported quartz products flood into the U.S. market. Ultimately, the QMAA is seeking to stop the flood of foreign quartz imports by creating a level playing field that restores free and fair trade.

"U.S. domestic fabrication shops that cut, polish and finish slabs for end customers are now being hijacked. As a result, fabricators are losing both volume and more importantly, that competitive margin that is only born of free and fair trade," remarked Cambria CEO Marty Davis. "Such cheap trade is achieved on the backs of foreign oppressed labor, gamed currency, foreign government subsidy, state ownership, manipulation in labelling, fraudulent reporting, and much more…all to skillfully avoid U.S. trade law compliance."

Cambria CEO Marty Davis added, "U.S. importer employees are often based in India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, etc., yet they profess this false mantra of being U.S. companies. A safeguard will ensure capitalism, born of free enterprise, re-emerges and American businesses return to equitable margins, margins earned by the work performance of a U.S. worker competing fairly against a foreign worker!"

"As imports surged, our customers canceled or reduced orders and many returned to imports as those products became available at extremely low prices. The effect on our operations has been devastating," said Daniel Vaz De Melo Sa, Business Development Manager at Guidoni USA. "Despite modern equipment and significant capacity, we are operating only a single shift a few days per week. We have reduced our workforce, cut costs wherever possible, and taken every step we can to survive, but we're still losing money and we cannot continue like this."

"By 2020, with the addition of our third production line, we had the capacity to produce most of the designs demanded by our customers here in the United States. However, since that time, we have had an overwhelming surge of low-priced imports that compete across the entire market," remarked Michael Morici, Vice President of Sales at LX Hausys. "The result was a significant decline in our production and sales. Without effective relief, we will continue to face declining production and financial losses."

"Imports are increasingly displacing work performed by U.S. fabricators through imported products that are already fabricated," said QMAA Counsel Luke Meisner. "Strong relief will restore that work and strengthen the downstream fabricators' position."

About the Quartz Manufacturing Alliance for America:

QMAA is a coalition of U.S.-based, American quartz slab manufacturing factories, united with other industry leaders to support and strengthen the American quartz industry. QMAA is committed to ensuring a free and fair, competitive marketplace born of free enterprise that provides the opportunity to compete on a level playing field for American quartz slab manufacturing factories and their valued workers. We also believe this effort will have a positive impact throughout the entire quartz surfacing industry, including to the strong benefit of American stone fabrication shops and upstream suppliers of quartz minerals and resin. Learn more at: https://www.qmaa.org/

SOURCE Quartz Manufacturing Alliance of America