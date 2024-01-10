QN Europe Joins Luxembourg's Premier Direct Selling Association

BERLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QN Europe, an emerging leader in the European direct selling industry specializing in health, wellness, and lifestyle products, is delighted to announce its new membership in the Association pour la Vente Directe du Luxembourg (AVDL), Luxembourg's prestigious Direct Selling Association.

This significant step reflects QN Europe's strong commitment to ethical business practices and consumer protection in the direct selling industry, aligning seamlessly with AVDL's mission to maintain high standards of quality and integrity in direct sales.

Mr. Kirikos Lazarou, Managing Director of QN Europe, emphasizes this alignment stating: "Joining AVDL is a clear indication of our dedication to excellence and ethical operations in Luxembourg and across Europe. We look forward to working alongside AVDL and its members to enhance the direct selling industry's growth and reputation in Luxembourg." 

AVDL is instrumental in representing and advocating for the direct selling sector in Luxembourg, championing ethical and transparent business practices. QN Europe's membership in the Association signifies its integration into a community committed to consumer protection, ethical business operations, and fostering entrepreneurship.

Mr. Lazarou further adds, "As part of AVDL, QN Europe is eager to participate in initiatives and programs that contribute to the evolution of Luxembourg's direct selling landscape. This includes joint efforts with AVDL in areas like consumer education, regulatory adherence, and industry best practices. We are dedicated to sharing our insights and expertise with our peers to ensure the highest standards of ethics, professionalism, and protection for our distributors and customers."

QN Europe is also a proud member of the Asociación de Empresas de Venta Directa (AVD), the Spanish Direct Selling Association, and the Federation De La Vente Directe (FVD), the French Direct Selling Association, since 2021.

About QN Europe
QN Europe is a dynamic wellness and lifestyle company that enriches the lives of its customers worldwide through unique products and an attractive business opportunity. Founded on the principles of innovation, reliability, and responsibility, QN Europe's extensive range of wellness products and lifestyle services are designed to promote a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle.

About the Association pour la Vente Directe du Luxembourg (AVDL)
The AVDL is Luxembourg's leading direct selling association, representing and advocating for the interests of companies and individuals involved in direct sales. The Association is committed to promoting ethical business practices, consumer protection, and the growth of the direct selling industry in Luxembourg.

For more information on AVDL, visit https://www.avedi.lu
Media contact: [email protected]
Website: https://qneurope.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314784/QNEmpower.jpg 

