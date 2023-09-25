Qn-SOLAR Marks Three Years of Leading Innovations in Upstream Solar Manufacturing

News provided by

Qn-SOLAR

25 Sep, 2023, 05:36 ET

XINYI, China, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, 2023, Zhongqing Group (Qn-SOLAR) celebrated its third anniversary with a significant event in Xinyi, Jiangsu, commemorating the first year of producing high-efficiency N-type TOPCon solar cells.

Local government officials having oversight responsibilities of Qn-SOLAR production facilities as well as executives from the seven major Qn-SOLAR manufacturing bases, overseas offices, and more than 300 attendees gathered together.

Continue Reading
Zhongqing Group (Qn-SOLAR) third anniversary event.
Zhongqing Group (Qn-SOLAR) third anniversary event.

Jack Ren, Founder & Chairman of Qn-SOLAR, spoke about the company's three-year journey. He noted Qn-SOLAR's alignment with national and industry trends, emphasizing green development. From starting as a photovoltaic manufacturer, they've become a leader in China's smart power sector. Ren set four key goals:

  • commitment to national strategies;
  • intensifying focus on their primary business sectors;
  • enhancing domestic production and local market engagement; and
  • promoting the well-being of all stakeholders, from customers to employees.

Qn-SOLAR's rapid progress strengthens the foundational aspects of its development and growth

In 2021, the Xinyi facility transitioned from contract signing to site establishment and then to production line setup in just 121 days.

In 2022, the Dangyang facility moved from groundbreaking to reaching production capacity in under 150 days.

In 2023, the Baotou facility went from the start of construction to official production in only 50 days.

Similarly, in 2023, the Dongzhi facility transitioned from the commencement of construction to official production in just 70 days.

The Chizhou, Huaibei, and Northwest facilities' construction is progressing steadily... Milestones are continuously being met.

Over the last three years, Qn-SOLAR has been consistently advancing in the solar industry. To elevate its market standing and outreach, Qn-SOLAR has launched 7 strategic solar manufacturing hubs across the country, targeting a production capacity of 83GW for high-efficiency solar cells and 39GW for performance modules. They've efficiently laid out a comprehensive production grid spanning from Xinyi in Jiangsu to Baotou in Inner Mongolia, and from Dangyang in Hubei to Dongzhi in Anhui.

Launching new products in our continual pursuit of innovation

In the wake of the N-type technology wave, companies like Qn-SOLAR are at the forefront of industry advancements, consistently introducing cutting-edge solar products to the market.

At the event, Qn-SOLAR introduced its Pioneer Series, spotlighting the Pioneer No. 3 N-type TOPCon rectangular module. Made using Qn-SOLAR's unique M10R multi-main gate TOPCon cell, low-temperature soldering, precise non-destructive cutting, and dense encapsulation, it sets new standards in efficiency and performance. Compatible with industry norms, it ensures seamless integration into existing systems. The module achieves 615W peak power, 22.8% efficiency, with primary offerings at 605W, enhancing cost-effectiveness.

From this new position, Qn-SOLAR continues to refine its brand strategy, using a top-tier quality and service system to deliver superior solar solutions and product experiences to customers.

Notably, Qn-SOLAR will attend four global exhibitions in October:

  • ExpoSolar Colombia (Oct. 4-6);
  • Zero Emission Mediterranean in Rome (Oct. 12-14);
  • Smart Energy Forum in Czech Republic (Oct. 17-18); and
  • Solar Solutions Kortrijk in Belgium (Oct. 25-26).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219605/1.jpg

SOURCE Qn-SOLAR

Also from this source

Qn-SOLAR ampliará aún más su presencia global con la participación en Intersolar South America

Qn-SOLAR expande sua presença global ainda mais com participação na Intersolar South America

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.