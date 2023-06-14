Qn-SOLAR Showcases Key Products at Intersolar Europe 2023

MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qn-SOLAR, a rising star in the Chinese PV manufacturing industry, is set to make waves in markets outside of China and present its essential product lineup to international audiences at Intersolar Europe 2023 at International Congress Center München, at Booth C4.110, taking place from June 14-16. Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners, with events spanning four continents, offering a platform for industry peers to discuss the latest developments and trends, explore the latest innovations, and meet potential new customers.

Qn-SOLAR’s stand of Intersolar 2023
"We are thrilled to participate in Intersolar, as it represents a significant opportunity for us to make inroads into global markets. Since venturing into markets beyond China in 2022, Qn-SOLAR has already participated in three major exhibitions in Europe this year, resulting in over 100 MW of orders in total. At this exhibition, we are proud to highlight our key products, including the N-type TOPCon 182mm 16BB cell, QNN182-HS585-72 and QNM182-HS550-54 modules, which are in high demand due to the growing popularity of TOPCon technology. With our own TOPCon cell and module production capacity, TOPCon modules currently make up 45% of our total production capacity. Looking ahead, we plan to expand into upstream silicon materials and wafer production, as well as downstream inverters and energy storage to create more comprehensive photovoltaic energy storage solutions and drive cost efficiency," said Stephen Cai, Chairman of Qn-SOLAR.

The following are the key performance parameters and advantages of the highlighted products being showcased.

N-type TOPCon 182mm 16BB cell

  • Max cell efficiency: 25.6%
  • High bifaciality: 90%
  • Excellent temperature coefficient
  • Excellent low irradiance performance
  • Low power degradation rate: LID＜1.0%，CID＜0.2%

QNN182-HS585-72

  • Max Module Efficiency: 22.6%
  • Excellent low irradiance performance
  • Lower power degradation rate than PERC
  • Lower temperature coefficient, 2% more electricity generation than PERC
  • Excellent Anti-PID performance

QNM182-HS550-54

  • Max Module Efficiency: 21.1%
  • Positive power tolerance: 0~5W
  • Insulated frame for avoiding ground connection
  • Composite frame with ultra salt fog and corrosion resistance
  • Extremely low carbon emissions
  • Excellent Anti-PID performance

Additionally, Qn-SOLAR utilizes cutting-edge production lines and technologies in its solar cell and module factories, resulting in improved product yield, high-quality exhibited products, increased efficiency, and reduced costs.

About Qn-SOLAR

Qn-SOLAR is a professional and fully-integrated photovoltaic manufacturer with over 15 years of experience in EPC project development. Our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive and value-driven solutions is matched by our unwavering dedication to rigorous product quality control and refined management practices that drive cost efficiency. With expanding footprint in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America, the business landscape of Qn-SOLAR has already marked the entire photovoltaic supply chain. By 2023, our production capacity for photovoltaic cells and modules will reach 69 GW and 39 GW, respectively, solidifying our position as a leading player in the industry.

