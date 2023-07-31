Qn-SOLAR's Performance in H1 2023 Sees Impressive 70% YoY Growth

News provided by

Qn-SOLAR

31 Jul, 2023, 02:00 ET

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qn-SOLAR, a leading solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, has announced outstanding growth with a 70% increase in performance in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. The company has been expanding its business into various markets beyond China and has seen particularly strong business momentum in the European market, generating over 100MW in orders in H1 from major trade shows. Qn-SOLAR has also applied for multiple international certifications to penetrate different markets and plans to participate in several international trade shows during the second half of this year.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to continue our growth as a leading PV manufacturer and expand our global presence with plans to build manufacturing sites outside of China. Qn-SOLAR is committed to providing excellent customer service and support to our customers. With local logistics, technology and other service teams in Europe and Brazil, we will be better equipped to meet the needs of our local customers and provide them with the best possible experience.", said Stephen Cai, Chairman and Co-founder of Qn-SOLAR.

The International Energy Agency's (IEA) Renewables 2022 report predicts that the installed power capacity of solar PVs will exceed that of coal by 2027, making it the world's largest power source. With utility-scale solar PV being the least costly option for new electricity generation in most countries, the solar PV industry is well-positioned to play a significant role in the global transition to cleaner energy sources. Qn-SOLAR's impressive growth and expanding international presence place the company for continued success in the industry.

Qn-SOLAR has recently applied for multiple certifications from different countries to endorse its products and further expand its business landscape. With a growing number of certifications from reputable international organizations, Qn-SOLAR will further strengthen its foothold in the solar PV industry and attract more customers seeking dependable and high-performing solar solutions.

Qn-SOLAR will participate in several upcoming trade shows in H2 2023, including Intersolar South America in São Paulo, Brazil, in August; ExpoSolar Colombia; Zero Emission Mediterranean; Smart Energy Forum; Solar Solutions Kortrijk in October; PV Expo Osaka in November; and Energata in December. These events will provide an ideal platform for Qn-SOLAR to showcase its high-quality solar PV products and engage with potential customers, partners, and industry experts on a global stage.

About Qn-SOLAR

Qn-SOLAR is a professional and fully-integrated photovoltaic manufacturer with over 15 years of experience in EPC project development. Our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive and value-driven solutions is matched by our unwavering dedication to rigorous product quality control and refined management practices that drive cost efficiency. With expanding footprint in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America, the business landscape of Qn-SOLAR has already marked the entire photovoltaic supply chain. By 2023, our production capacity for photovoltaic cells and modules will reach 69 GW and 39 GW, respectively, solidifying our position as a leading player in the industry.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2164692/QnSolar_V3.mp4

SOURCE Qn-SOLAR

Also from this source

Les performances de Qn-SOLAR au premier semestre 2023 enregistrent une croissance impressionnante de 70 % en glissement annuel

Resultados de Qn-SOLAR en el primer semestre de 2023: impresionante crecimiento interanual del 70%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.