QNB Group and Coupa Partner to Digitize Spend Management

Coupa's AI-driven platform will provide QNB with comprehensive finance visibility, control, and agility

DOHA, Qatar, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading AI-driven platform that helps you operate smarter and grow faster, today announced that QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has selected Coupa to completely digitize the company's procurement and finance operations.

"We're honored to welcome QNB to our global community as our first customer in Qatar," said Mark Riggs, Coupa Chief Customer Officer. "They join global leaders like Barclays, BMO, and DBS among our community of banking customers who trust Coupa to improve operational processes."

The bank selected Coupa to unify the entire procurement lifecycle and automate processes for sourcing, procurement, contract and supplier management, risk, invoicing, and payments. The removal of manual and paper-based processes will elevate QNB to operating at scale. With Coupa's unified AI-driven platform, QNB benefits from complete visibility and control over all spend in a single system. They can access real-time finance data instantly and make more informed decisions to improve working capital.

"QNB needed a well-established, trusted, and innovative technology partner to support this phase of our digital transformation. Coupa delivered on every expectation," said Cory Thwaites, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Procurement at QNB. "Coupa's platform is easy to use for our teams and our suppliers, and it's completely customizable and adaptable. We're impressed with Coupa's track record of innovation and experience in the banking sector. Together with Coupa, we're well equipped to drive our company's spend transformation forward."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with a financial institution with such a progressive approach to digital transformation. Our transformation with QNB begins in Qatar. We're then scaling operations into 12 additional markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, the UK, and France," said Shehab Shoukry, Vice President & General Manager, MENA at Coupa.

