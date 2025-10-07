QNB Group receives Central Bank of Egypt license approval for a new digital bank "ezbank"

News provided by

QNB Group

Oct 07, 2025, 12:30 ET

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the license approval has been received for a digital-first banking entity, ezbank, from the Central Bank of Egypt.

QNB Group receives Central Bank of Egypt license approval for a new digital bank "ezbank"
This milestone reflects the Group's commitment to supporting the Central Bank of Egypt's vision for financial inclusion and digital transformation, as well as the government's broader economic development strategy. The license approval for ezbank is an important step in Egypt's ongoing efforts to transform the banking sector. By securing the approval, ezbank positions itself at the forefront of this transformation, reflecting Egypt's growing role as a hub for innovation and financial inclusion.

ezbank will combine advanced digital technology with international best practices to offer seamless financial services to a broad customer base. The bank will use mobile-first platforms, AI-driven tools, and smart risk management to make transactions easier, increase access, and support Egypt's digital economy.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa and is ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the MEA region. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790596/QNB_Group.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917328/5549777/QNB_Group_Logo.jpg



QNB Group yeni dijital bankası "ezbank" için Mısır Merkez Bankası'ndan lisans onayı aldı

QNB Group yeni dijital bankası "ezbank" için Mısır Merkez Bankası'ndan lisans onayı aldı

Orta Doğu ve Afrika'nın en büyük finans kuruluşu olan QNB Group, Mısır Merkez Bankası'ndan dijital öncelikli bir bankacılık kuruluşu olan ezbank için ...
QNB Group erhält Lizenz der ägyptischen Zentralbank für eine neue digitale Bank „ezbank"

QNB Group erhält Lizenz der ägyptischen Zentralbank für eine neue digitale Bank „ezbank"

Die QNB Group, das größte Finanzinstitut im Nahen Osten und in Afrika, gab bekannt, dass die ägyptische Zentralbank die Lizenz für eine...
