QNET Celebrates 23rd Anniversary and Kicks Off Bi-Annual Flagship Convention

The V-Convention Connect (VCC2021) , was held across three days from October 9-11. The bi-annual flagship convention opened to a record-breaking audience with over 500,000 people worldwide logged in to its virtual broadcast. The V-Convention, usually a physical event held twice a year over a five-day period, showcases the company to its global distributor base. Given the pandemic, QNET has pivoted to the virtual format, and has continued to attract more participants from over 50 countries.

The entire event was produced and simulcast from two studios in different time zones connected virtually over the three day period to recreate the effect of streaming from the two home locations of the physical V-Convention – Malaysia and UAE. Using popular gaming technology Unreal Engine integrated with a virtual production suite that enabled the creation and control of a cutting-edge stage and immersive virtual worlds, #VCC2021 allowed viewers to watch speakers strolling through the heart of Kuala Lumpur city centre and the Dubai Expo in full 3D rendering. Live translations were provided in 13 languages to cater to viewers from over 50 countries. Additionally, more than 50 agents were deployed to manage over 12,000 chat and support sessions during the event to ensure that the participants can field in their questions during Q&A sessions and at the same time, have their platform challenges resolved quickly.

The first V-Convention Connect of 2021 held earlier in March this year centred around the theme "Renew, Revive, Reborn", conveying a message of hope and encouragement as the pandemic has posed challenges for many across the globe. The recent V-Convention Connect gave a new angle to the theme, focusing on igniting passion into finding "that click", that moment of significant change to inspire a new life chapter with the drive to achieve dreams.

The Convention featured training programmes by direct selling professionals and QNET's corporate leaders, new product launches, informational sessions on the state of direct selling by industry speakers, and QNET's legacy of leadership in service, based on RYTHM, or Raise Yourself To Help Mankind . In conjunction with the Convention, QNET launched a cross-platform digital campaign, #VCC2021 in the run-up to the event to create an interactive experience for the participants and get them involved in the preparation of the event.

Key highlights of the convention include:

The global launch of QNET's HomePure Complete Water Line product range , which includes its bestselling HomePure Nova 9-Stage Water Filtration System, the new HomePure Prefilter 1-mc and the HomePure Novasoft filter. Designed in Europe , the HomePure Complete Water Line is a multi-step water treatment system that provides users with exceptionally purified and contaminant-free water.

The announcement of upcoming collections for Bernhard H. Mayer , QNET's luxury Swiss watch and jewellery brand. The segment teased a stunning array of dress watches in rose gold, a limited-edition automatic diver watch, and two new jewellery lines: the Pearl Icons Collection and the Bernhard H. Mayer Classé Bangle.

An introduction to the new EDG3 Plus, a nutritional supplement formulated with US-patented ingredients to improve and strengthen the body's immunity.

Plus, a nutritional supplement formulated with US-patented ingredients to improve and strengthen the body's immunity. A feature on QNET's social initiatives and CSR programmes across the globe carried out through the RYTHM Foundation .

. The announcement of QNET's sponsorship of a Bollywood movie that captures the journey and story of the Indian Cricket Team that won the T20 Championship in 2007.

"The success of both V-Convention Connect and QNET's virtual anniversary celebration is the clearest signal that digitalisation is the future of QNET and the direct selling industry as a whole," said Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET. "Virtual events are an invaluable asset: they allow us to connect to a wider audience, and transcends all physical limitations such as travel costs and visa restrictions. We are excited to continue incorporating hybrid-style events and activities in the future to ensure each person has a chance to experience the fantastic products and resources, innovative service platforms, and strong global community that QNET offers."

QNET'S IDENTITY: TURNING ADVERSITY INTO A SUCCESS STORY

QNET was established in 1998 when a group of entrepreneurs found themselves trapped between a rock and a hard place. They discovered that the previous direct selling company they were associated with had disappeared overnight with liabilities upwards of US$250,000, a team of 1,500 people left stranded and consequent livelihoods which depended on them.

At the time, the world was experiencing two significant changes – the Asian Financial Crisis and the the dot com bubble of the 90s – both blitzing through many economies.

The saying goes, "out of adversity comes opportunity", which is the perfect description of QNET's history. The Founders of QNET saw the opportunity to set up their own company to support the teams they had built and combined their knowledge and expertise in direct selling leveraging the power of e-commerce which was in its nascent stages.

"The first few years at QNET were admittedly tough," commented Malou. "I started with the company when it was only six months old. Not only were we up against other established companies in the direct selling industry, but the economic situation at the time was a worrying burden. But the vision of our Founders and their belief in our core mission of RYTHM - Raise Yourself To Help Mankind, allowed us to adapt and overcome every adversity to make QNET a success. I'm thrilled to be here today celebrating 23 years of success together with our employees, distributors, and customers around the world."

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of wellness and lifestyle products to enable people to lead better lives. QNET's business model has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in nearly 100 countries worldwide since its inception in 1998.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a local presence in over 25 countries globally.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries and is also a part of the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships, with its most popular partnership in football as the Official Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net

