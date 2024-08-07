QNET's Amezcua Bio Light 3 and Bio Disc 3: Cutting-Edge Recovery Tools for Peak Athletic Performance

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world gears up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, QNET, a global leader in wellness and lifestyle-focused direct selling, reaffirms its commitment to health and wellness with the Amezcua Bio Light 3 and Bio Disc 3. The Olympics inspire millions of athletes worldwide to pursue fitness and wellness goals. Whether training for competitive sport or maintaining a healthy lifestyle, these innovative products enhance recovery, boost energy, and support overall well-being, bringing advanced sports technology to everyday fitness enthusiasts.

Amezcua Bio Light 3

Enhanced Pain Relief with Amezcua Bio Light 3 and the Synergy with Bio Disc 3

The Amezcua Bio Light 3 is a non-invasive device that utilizes light therapy to target pain points directly. By combining the therapeutic effects of specific wavelengths of light, the Bio Light 3 helps to reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and accelerate the healing process.

The Olympic spirit is about inspiring individuals to achieve their highest potential and empowering them to overcome challenges. The Bio Light 3 and Bio Disc 3 provide tools for athletes and individuals to manage pain and maintain their health, enabling them to pursue their goals with greater resilience and determination.

According to the Journal of BioPhotonics, light therapy improves muscle performance and recovery, emphasizing its effectiveness in sports. The user-friendly design of the Bio Light 3 makes it an accessible option for those seeking a natural solution to pain relief. This is particularly relevant as athletes and fitness enthusiasts, both professional and non-professional who have been inspired by Olympians to get fit, as they too can benefit from the advanced sports technology used by top athletes.

Complementing the Bio Light 3 is the Bio Disc 3, renowned for restructuring water molecules and enhancing energy levels. Together, these products offer a holistic approach to pain management, with the Bio Disc 3's energy-balancing properties working in tandem with the Bio Light 3 to maximize pain relief and support overall health.

Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET, highlights their innovative approach: "Our goal at QNET is to provide products that significantly enhance the quality of life. The Amezcua Bio Light 3, paired with the Bio Disc 3, exemplifies our dedication to pioneering advanced wellness solutions. Inspired by the athletes of the 2024 Paris Olympics, this combination is transforming pain management, offering a safe, non-invasive, and effective alternative for professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts who are increasingly aware of the benefits of effective recovery and healing."

Since its launch in 2010 over 100,000 units of the Bio Light have been sold and have positively impacted the lives of an estimated 250,000 customers worldwide. Saina Nehwal, an Olympic Badminton player highlighted that the Bio Light 3 had been supporting her rest and body's recovery, especially after her knee surgery. She also said that the Bio the Bio Disc 3 helped her body feel cleansed.

Maria Gonzalez, an Independent Representative of QNET and an active long-distance runner, who has been using the products for several months, shares her experience: "The Bio Light 3 and Bio Disc 3 have been game-changers for me. My chronic pain from running and strength training has decreased noticeably, and I feel more energetic and balanced."

As the world looks forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Amezcua Bio Light and Bio Disc 3 by QNET are reshaping the landscape of pain management. By providing an innovative, non-invasive, and effective solution, QNET is helping individuals around the world lead healthier and more comfortable lives, ready to embrace the spirit of the Olympics with enhanced recovery and healing.

ABOUT QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewelry, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company's commitment to excellence.

Discover a world of new possibilities with QNET by visiting www.qnet.net

