QNET hosts first-ever virtual V-Convention with more than 200,000 attendees from 50 countries

In the last few years, the V-Convention has attracted anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 attendees from around the world to the island of Penang in Malaysia, which has been its long-term home since 2013. In its inaugural virtual format, dubbed The V-Convention Connect, attendees were provided an enriching and immersive experience which included training programmes, product launches, business updates from the company, spotlight on success stories, and even an online recognition event for top performers.

Commenting on the first V-Convention Connect, or #VCC2020, Ms Malou Caluza, Chief Executive Officer of QNET said, "We are so excited to successfully provide this unprecedented access to our worldwide attendees from the comfort of their homes. The event was hosted on our own streaming platform called vtube which also provided simultaneous translations in 13 different languages. Our convention has always been a place for our global community to come together under one roof and learn more about the company, our products, and our business and to be inspired by the people they meet."

"While it was a challenge to replicate the energy of the physical event, we designed this three-day convention to motivate and educate our distributors and give them a rich digital experience they will not forget. I am thrilled to say that we managed to reach a much wider audience than ever before at a V-Convention! We are grateful to our network of distributors who have displayed exceptional resilience through this pandemic and have adapted so quickly to the new normal."

Highlights of the virtual convention included the launch of a brand-new luxury Swiss Watch model under the QNETCity Collection, a unique masterpiece to commemorate the relationship between QNET and Manchester City Football Club. The limited-edition watch dubbed 1894, featuring Manchester City's iconic obsidian blue color and club logo on the dial is named for Manchester City's official year of establishment.

QNET also unveiled Kinnari, a new line of premium handcrafted jewelry featuring floating gems using a patented 'Carbonlokd' setting technology, exclusively designed for the company's customers in India.

Other notable product launches included a range of healthy weight management supplements under the brand Belite as well as a new healthy-ageing skincare line under the brand Physio Radiance.

The V-Convention Connect ended on a high note with a virtual birthday party celebrating QNET's 22nd Anniversary on September 8.

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fueled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries and is also a part of the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

