QNET Joins Direct Selling Association of Turkey as Silver Member

QNET, a global wellness and lifestyle company, has joined the Direct Selling Association in Turkey as a silver member.

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading name in wellness and lifestyle direct selling, QNET empowers aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide to start and grow their businesses. Since establishing its presence in Turkey in 2010, QNET has expanded significantly, serving over 160,000 customers and distributors in the country. The company has also forged strong community ties, supporting initiatives like the Galatasaray Women's Basketball team, launching financial literacy programs for disadvantaged women, and contributing to various social initiatives, including reforestation, disaster relief, and children's education support.

As a new member of Turkey's Direct Selling Association, Dogrudan Satis Dernegi (DSD), QNET is eager to collaborate with fellow member companies to foster industry growth and uphold best practices for distributors engaged in direct selling.

Committed to promoting micro-entrepreneurship, particularly among women and youth, QNET seeks to enhance its product offerings and provide AI-powered business tools, training resources, and a comprehensive support ecosystem to aid distributors in sustainably growing their businesses.

Cem Geyik, QNET's Regional General Manager for Turkey, Central Asia, and Russia, highlighted the increasing number of entrepreneurs in Turkey's direct selling sector, stating, "Despite a global downtrend in the direct selling industry as the world started recovering from the pandemic, Turkey's sector grew by 33% year-on-year. This growth indicates that a new generation is not only discovering the unique products and services offered by direct selling companies but also viewing the industry as a promising entrepreneurial venture. Through our membership in DSA Turkey, we aim to significantly contribute to the sector's growth and collaboration."

QNET maintains memberships in Direct Selling Associations in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. The Direct Selling Association in Turkey is connected to both the European Direct Selling Association (SELDIA) and the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA).

About QNET

QNET is a prominent lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model to offer a wide selection of exclusive products that enable individuals to embrace a healthier, more balanced life. Established in 1998, QNET marks 25 years of making an impact around the world through its product offerings and e-commerce-powered business model, in 2023.

QNET proudly holds memberships in the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more. QNET is also active in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), underscoring its commitment to excellence and global reach.

To learn more about QNET and its mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind, please visit www.qnet.net.

