QNET Strengthens its Commitment to Sustainability with Global Reforestation Initiative

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) identify reforestation and sustainable forest management as key to combating climate change. QNET understands the critical role of forests in the livelihoods, ecology, culture, and health of the communities in which it operates. The Green Legacy initiative is QNET's commitment to actively protect nature by planting trees that help improve local ecosystems and generate sustainable agro-forestry livelihoods for local communities.

The initiative is also in line with the recent commitment by more than 100 global leaders at the 2021 COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow to end and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030, signaling the beginning of a coordinated global endeavour targeted at reversing climate change.

EcoMatcher, a certified social enterprise and the world's first blockchain-enabled digital tree-planting platform, works with carefully selected and vetted environmental organisations from around the world to enable companies to incorporate tree-planting into their business. Via the EcoMatcher app, QNET can track every tree's performance on a mobile device through ID geolocation, learn each tree's story — its species, plant date, farmer and more, and even engage with each tree while tracking its carbon impact with easy-to-use dashboards.

Through this partnership, QNET has launched the first phase of the Green Legacy programme by planting forests comprising 1000 trees each in the UAE, Kenya and the Philippines. The programme contributes to UN's SDGs 10 (Reduced Inequalities), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land). The three QNET forests collectively support the families of 15 planters in these countries and will sequester 750 tonnes of CO2 over the lifetime of the trees.

In the Philippines, the forests with indigenous trees are being planted in the Sierra Madre Mountain range, in the UAE, mangrove trees are being planted along the western coast of Dubai, and in Kenya, the QNET forest is being planted in the degraded forest lands of Embu County in Eastern Kenya.

"To say we are planting trees is perfunctory," says Malou Caluza, QNET CEO. "Our commitment to reforestation in these communities goes much deeper. We are in a long-term partnership to ensure these forests thrive long into the future while meeting the needs and desires of each community. QNET is building a Green Legacy to protect the planet for all of us. These three forests are just the beginning. We will work closely with EcoMatcher and other environmental organisations to identify the global footprint of the QNET forests over the next few years."

Forests support more than 80% of the world's land species and protect 75% of our freshwater. They reduce the risk of natural disasters such as floods and landslides, and more than 1.6 billion people depend on forests for their livelihood. According to the World Wildlife Fund, tropical forests are losing more than 30 football fields worth of trees every minute. To catch up with deforestation by 2050, the world would need to grow enough trees to cover an area 5 times the size of India.

QNET's Green Legacy initiative complements the company's long-held commitment to sustainability exemplified through its policies such as being a meat-free organisation and banning single-use plastic in all its offices. Since day one, all QNET offices and events have been meat-free to create awareness about the harmful environmental impact of animal agriculture. One of the driving forces of deforestation, especially in the Amazon, is the animal agriculture sector.

QNET is taking a future-ready stance and focusing on sustainable practices that lessen its environmental impact and protects its employees and communities through multiple avenues, such as developing products strategically and holistically, ensuring an ethical supply chain, and promoting a sustainable corporate culture.

"As a global company with nearly a thousand employees and millions of customers in approximately 100 countries, QNET is committed to being a purpose driven company that is driving change in the lives of our people, our communities, and the planet. Most recently, when Turkey was ravaged by hundreds of wildfires across 14 locations, we stepped in by donating 2000 saplings to an environmental foundation leading reforestation effort in Antalya. Our partnership with EcoMatcher is the latest manifestation of our commitment to the environment that stretches back over the past 23 years." added Caluza.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grassroots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net.

About EcoMatcher

EcoMatcher helps companies through transparent tree adoption to become visibly more sustainable, attain talents and improve the bottom line and at the same time, address deforestation and regeneration.

EcoMatcher is the world's first technology platform that enables businesses to increase customer and employee engagement on sustainability through SMART tree planting.

What is SMART tree planting? It means that companies can adopt trees through the platform planted by foundations fully vetted by EcoMatcher in a range of countries. The platform also gives access to data about those trees, such as the exact location of each tree and information about the farmer caring for the tree.

Find out more about EcoMatcher at www.ecomatcher.com.

