QNET Wins A Platinum And Two Golds At AVA Digital Awards 2021

QNET's video titled 'Live Your Best Life With QNET' won a Platinum for a YouTube Marketing Video in the Digital Marketing category. This video showcases the variety of high-quality products in QNET's portfolio, which ranges from lifestyle improvement to wellness and personal health. The video also highlights QNET's mission to provide equal opportunities for entrepreneurial success and the legacy of empowerment that the business has imprinted in communities worldwide.

QNET also bagged two Golds at the AVA Digital Awards. 'QNET Gives Back To Communities Through RYTHM Foundation' a video that encapsulates the community development work of the company through its corporate foundation won a Gold award for a Long Form Video in the Video Production category. This video was produced in conjunction with RYTHM Foundation, QNET's social impact initiative that focuses on human development programmes and community transformation which has helped over 50,000 beneficiaries in more than 10 countries.

'The Difference Between Direct Selling And Pyramid Scheme' won a second Gold award for a White Board Video in the Digital Video Creation category. This video serves as an informational guideline for aspiring individuals looking to enter the direct selling industry, dispelling the frequent misconceptions regarding direct selling, network marketing, and predatory pyramid schemes.

QNET's English language blog, Qbuzz – The Voice of QNET, that serves as the news and information hub for its global customer base, received a Gold award in the Digital Marketing/Content Marketing Blog Writing category.

In addition to these four awards, QNET also received an Honourable Mention for the 'QNET Comes Together For Tomorrow' video in the COVID-19 Digital Response subcategory, delivering thanks to those who have worked tirelessly in the front lines throughout the pandemic.

"2020 was the year of digital! While our social media channels have always been active, this last year we had to truly up our game in how we engage with our customers and distributors and keep them motivated and informed and give them tools to build their business remotely. Our marketing and communications team has worked tirelessly throughout the past year, overcoming the barriers of remote working and long-distance coordination to produce high-quality content that resonates with our audience." says Malou Caluza, Chief Executive Officer of QNET.

The AVA Digital Awards was established in 1994 as a celebration of audio-visual arts and media. Throughout the years, the award has focused on acknowledging and commemorating digital media and communications. This award is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), who consist of thousands of professionals from communication and marketing fields. ACMP has judged more than 200,000 competition entries over a broad range of categories such as digital marketing, web, television, video, audio communication, social media, and interactive media over almost a decade.

The awards are divided into several categories, which are Digital Marketing, Web-Based Production, Digital Video Creation, Video Production, Audio Production/Radio, New Category, Pro Bono, and Achievement. Entries are evaluated on creative excellence by professional judges on an individual basis, where winners are classified into Platinum, Gold, and Honourable Mention categories based on the scores received.

AMCP is also sponsor and judge of the 17th Annual MarCom Awards 2020 where QNET bagged three Gold awards. MarCom is one of the largest, most respected marketing and communication competitions worldwide. QNET received awards in the Informational Video, Print Media, and Best Social Video categories in recognition of the business' communication strategy and strong social media engagement.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE QNET

