QNET Wins Bronze in 2020 International Business Awards®

"Since social media usage peaked due to the global lockdown, our communications team quickly put together a creative campaign to effectively engage our community online," Chief Executive Officer of QNET, Ms Malou T Caluza said. "Our aim was to allow our distributors to continue to feel our presence and support during this challenging period."

The International Business Awards (IBA) are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organisations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organisations in 63 nations and territories. Over 3,800 nominations were submitted for the IBAs this year.

QNET launched a campaign titled 'QNET Comes Together for Tomorrow' which included a combination of videos, social media messaging, and blog posts to give their customers messages of hope and reassurance, and help them with useful information to conduct their business safely in the face of Covid-19.

"Our customers and distributors are spread around the world and the lockdown, imposed in almost all countries, impacted their ability to conduct their business and earn an income," Caluza said. "We knew it was critical to reach out to them during this difficult phase to keep them motivated and positive, while also providing them with options that would help them adapt their business to the online environment."

Judges praised QNET for its comprehensive campaign messaging and creative communication to customers and staff. Comments from the judging committee included feedback such as, "One of the best 360-degree actions that I have seen among all the nominations," "Good example of a company that took to social media to keep the conversation going with its customers and distributors, while doing their best to keep them safe and well," and "QNET has produced several remarkable assets of high quality that tell a thoughtful, caring story and reflects favorably on this direct selling company and its global reach and impact. QNET emerges via these videos and related materials as an excellent corporate citizen that embraces humanity and diversity of culture."

Over a five-month period, the QNET team reached out with more than 150 pieces of content in six languages through more than 30 different social media channels to its diverse global customer base. The campaign included business updates and changes to operations in the face of the pandemic, messages of encouragement and hope, relevant information on conducting business online, focus on product knowledge and education, tips on strengthening immunity and staying healthy and safe, and updates on how the company is helping local communities impacted by Covid-19.

This is QNET's second Stevie® win this year. QNET won an earlier Bronze Stevie® for the Innovation in Sponsorships category at the seventh annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September. The Covid-19 Response Awards Categories Judging Committee comprised of high level professionals deeply involved with shaping their respective organisations as leaders.

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organisations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organisations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher said.

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, 1 December.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF. Follow QNET on Twitter @QnetOfficial .

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net .

Media contact: [email protected]

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

SOURCE QNET

Related Links

https://www.qnet.net

