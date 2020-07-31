QNET Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 18 years.

QNET has been the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club since 2014 and renewed its partnership in 2019 for an additional five years. As part of the ongoing sponsorship, QNET has organized football coaching clinics in South East Asia for young children, incentive trips for its customers to Etihad Stadium and provided football kits to schools in need. One of the most impactful programmes included sending a number of talented kids from low income families in 12 countries to Manchester for two weeks for a football camp and English language coaching. In 2019, 20 kids from Indonesia, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Thailand and Singapore were selected for this programme.

"For us, this award represents a recognition of the hard work put in by both teams to stay on top of their games. QNET is very proud of our ongoing relationship with Manchester City Football Club. Our aim through this sponsorship is not just to take our brand global, but to also make an impact in the communities where we do business. And this sponsorship has allowed us to do just that," said Ms Malou Caluza, CEO, QNET.

"QNET is one of Manchester City's longest standing partners and our relationship with them has strengthened year on year. Through this partnership QNET has produced many exciting activations that have benefited both City fans and QNET's global sales network, as well as having a positive impact on the communities in which we operate, and it's fantastic to see that this great work has been recognised with this award," Said Stephan Cieplik, VP. Director of Partnerships APAC, City Football Group.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in May and June.

"We are delighted that the seventh edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted so many impressive nominations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's winning nominations are testament to the resiliency and innovation of organizations in the region, many of which continue to succeed despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we are disappointed that we cannot stage the in-person awards banquet we had planned for Hanoi, Vietnam this year, we look forward to celebrating many of this year's winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 22 September."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Tuesday, 22 September.

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 22 September awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. Since 1998, QNET's grass-roots business model fueled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Associations of Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for Total CAF Champions League, Total CAF Confederation Cup and Total CAF Super Cup for 2018 and 2019. QNET is also the main sponsor for the up and coming Super League team, PJ City Football Club in Malaysia.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net

About the Stevie ® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

