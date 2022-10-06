Qnnect™ to Exhibit at the 2022 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exhibition

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnnect™ ("Qnnect" | pronounced: "Connect") a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline") today announced that it will attend the 2022 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exhibition in Washington DC, October 10th – 12th, 2022. Representatives from Qnnect and its businesses Meritec, Joy Signal Technology, Custom Interconnects and Connectronics will be available at booth #319.

Qnnect is on a mission to seek and solve critical connectivity challenges and offers a broad and expanding portfolio of industry leading connectors and interconnect products. On display at the exhibition will be:

VPX3 from Meritec: VPX3® is a deployable backplane cable interconnection system which has superior signal integrity to meet the requirements of the RTM3 (compliant with VITA 46.0 and VITA 65 Open VPX specifications). These backplane cables are used in place of rear transition modules to allow the user to Design, Test, and Deploy.





Exhibit Hall Hours open at 9:00AM ET through 5:00PM ET Oct 10th – 12th at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Come connect with one of our experts and see how we can solve your critical connectivity challenges today.

About Qnnect:

Qnnect (pronounced: "Connect") is a leading global producer of highly engineered electronic interconnect solutions for high-density and high-speed applications of leading original equipment manufacturers. Qnnect's connector and interconnect businesses have over 100 years of combined experience as trusted partners in the Defense & Aerospace, Hi-Rel, Semiconductor, Test & Measurement, and Consumer Electronics markets. For more information, visit www.qnnectnow.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

