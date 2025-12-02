Qodo Launches Enterprise Platform for AI Code Review and Quality

New context-aware platform transforms high-velocity AI development into high-quality, compliant, and bug-free production code

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qodo today announced the launch of its AI Code Review Platform, which automatically detects and resolves bugs, security risks, and standards violations before code reaches production, while dramatically reducing review bottlenecks. Qodo's platform delivers specialized quality agents across IDEs, Git platforms, and CLI to execute review workflows, from finding issues to enforcing best practices to testing code changes. At the core of Qodo's platform is an industry-leading context engine that provides agents with shared cross-repo understanding, ensuring that feedback and code suggestions go beyond the surface to catch deeper code issues and risks.

As AI accelerates code creation, enterprises face a new quality bottleneck: more changes than humans can reliably review and not enough shared context to judge them. PR queues swell, standards drift across teams and repos, and security/compliance checks arrive too late. Enterprise organizations are finding that AI generated code needs quality checkpoints that bring evidence to every change. These checkpoints must be local, codebase-wide, and policy-aware.

"Engineering leaders don't just need faster code – they need provable quality code, at scale," said Itamar Friedman, CEO of Qodo. "Qodo automates the hard parts of code review with agents that understand your system, enforce your standards, and help teams ship safer changes – all without slowing developers down."

The Qodo AI Code Review Platform provides customers with:

Industry-Leading Context Engine

Qodo's context engine indexes multi-repo codebases into a shared knowledge layer so agents can understand system behavior, trace dependencies, and uncover risks that span services. It goes beyond file search by indexing structure, meaning, and relationships across the entire codebase. This allows Qodo to answer complex questions, surface hidden issues, and show developers how changes may affect the system as a whole. Teams gain the clarity needed to review, plan, and troubleshoot code with confidence. Qodo's context engine is also offered as an MCP and API to enrich AI coding tools with full codebase context. In benchmark testing, the deep research agent in Qodo's context engine achieved 80% accuracy, outperforming competitors (45-74%). Qodo also answered in less than half the time some competitors required, enabling faster iteration cycles for developers. System of Quality Agents

Qodo's platform is built on a multi-agent system in which each agent carries out a specific quality-focused task, such as detecting issues, surfacing breaking changes, enforcing rules, or identifying code duplication. All agents share a common understanding of the codebase through the context engine, which allows them to reason about real system behavior and use tools to execute workflows. This multi-agent approach produces high-signal feedback, reduces noise, and turns code review into a reliable and scalable process across the SDLC. Through Qodo's CLI tool, users can also build their own custom quality agents and automated review workflows. Local Code Review (IDE-native)

Local code review enables customers to run high-signal reviews before code is pushed. Qodo's quality agents run inside IDEs and alongside AI coding assistants to analyze and explain local changes, propose targeted fixes and generate tests. By catching issues before the code is shared, Qodo helps to reduce noisy PRs and dramatically shorten cycle time. One-click apply lets developers adopt agent-generated remediations directly in the IDE.

AI-assisted development is accelerating code production, but most organizations struggle to review, secure, and govern that volume consistently. Qodo standardizes quality signals, aligns reviews with security and compliance policies, and provides evidence-based recommendations grounded in the codebase so teams can move fast without increasing risk.

Availability

The Qodo AI Code Review Platform is available today with IDE integrations (VS Code, JetBrains), Git providers (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket), and enterprise deployment options including single-tenant and customer-hosted environments. Visit qodo.ai to request a demo and learn more.

About Qodo

Qodo is the enterprise-grade AI Code Review platform that helps customers strengthen code quality across the SDLC. The company's AI agents are powered by a core platform that shares deep context, enforces governance, and protects long-term code quality. Founded in 2018, Qodo has raised $50 million in funding, with backing from notable investors including TLV Partners, Vine Ventures, Susa Ventures, Square Peg, and angels including executives from OpenAI, Shopify, and Snyk. For more information, visit www.qodo.ai.

