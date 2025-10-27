Qodo Named to TechCrunch AI Disruptors 60 List

Recognized among thousands of applicants for advancing enterprise-grade AI Code Review and Quality

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qodo, the enterprise-grade AI Code Review platform, today announced its selection to the AI Disruptors 60 list, presented by Greenfield Partners at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025. The company was chosen from thousands of applicants for its role in solving the enterprise quality gap in AI-generated code.

The AI Disruptors 60 highlights early- and growth-stage startups using AI in practical, high-impact ways. Qodo was selected for its unique approach to ensuring AI-generated code meets production quality standards. The company addresses a critical industry challenge: according to Qodo's 2025 developer survey, 76% of developers don't trust AI code enough to ship without extensive manual review. Qodo's platform solves this with specialized review agents that share organizational context to uphold enterprise standards across the entire SDLC.

"This recognition validates our conviction that AI speed without code quality isn't progress," said Itamar Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Qodo. "The industry is realizing that the bottleneck isn't generating AI code anymore. It's trusting it. We're proud to be recognized for building the code review layer that enterprises need to turn AI's potential into production reality."

Qodo's platform has achieved significant enterprise traction with more than 1 million developer installations; Fortune 500 customers including Walmart, Intuit, and Monday.com; and technology partnerships with market-leading companies including NVIDIA and Google. The company recently ranked top 5 on SWE-bench Verified and partnered with Google Cloud to provide free AI code review for open-source projects.

About Qodo

Qodo is the enterprise-grade AI Code Review platform that helps customers strengthen code quality across the SDLC. The company's AI agents are powered by a core platform that shares deep context, enforces governance, and protects long-term code quality. Founded in 2018, Qodo has raised $50 million in funding, with backing from notable investors including TLV Partners, Vine Ventures, Susa Ventures, Square Peg, and angels including executives from OpenAI, Shopify, and Snyk. For more information, visit www.qodo.ai.

About AI Disruptors 60

The AI Disruptors 60, presented by Greenfield Partners at TechCrunch Disrupt, spotlights the most promising startups turning AI into real-world impact across both infrastructure and applications. The list is curated from hundreds of applicants based on technical innovation, market traction, and long-term potential. For the complete list, visit www.disruptors60.ai.

